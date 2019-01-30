Tucker Carlson Debate With Pro-Choice Advocate Goes Off the Rails: ‘I Already Think Less of You’

A Fox News discussion about abortion with Tucker Carlson and pro-choice advocate Monica Klein went off the rails on Wednesday.

The conversation was sparked by comments from Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) regarding the permissiveness of late-term abortions.

The proposed bill talked about by Northam, which allows late-term abortions if the mother’s health is at risk, is similar to one already on the books in New York.

Klein started by saying Carlson wanted to go back to a time when women used “coat hangers” to induce an abortion.

“Don’t give me that,” Carlson said.

“I think that right now, reproductive healthcare is under attack by the Republican Party. Seventy-two percent of Americans support right to choose,” Klein said. “We have [President Donald] Trump and sexual predator [Supreme Court Justice Brett] Kavanaugh trying to repeal Roe v. Wade and trying to take away control over our bodies. This isn’t about babies. This is about you attempting to control women’s bodies.”

Carlson replied by telling her not to be a “robot” and stressed he really wanted to know about what the Virginia governor said today.

Then when Klein said it was about a woman’s right to choose, Carlson said: “Wow. Do you think that you’re making a case that most people agree with? That it’s okay to abort a child in the third trimester.”

“You can keep trying to put words in my mouth and keep trying to say that the Democratic Party is hurting children,” Klein then said, as the heated debate raged on. “Your party is the one tearing families apart at the border and allowing children to die in federal custody. Whose party is actually harming children?”

“Wow,” Carlson said. “This is obviously a pointless conversation and I think less of you after it, I have to say.”

“I already think less of you,” Klein shot back. “So don’t worry.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

