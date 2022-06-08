‘Truly Nothing in This World I Want Less’: Chris Hayes Responds to Mo Brooks’ Invitation to Debate ‘Fraud’ in 2020 Election

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) invited Chris Hayes to debate whether the 2020 election was rigged.

The MSNBC host replied by telling the congressman there’s “truly nothing in this world I want less.”

Earlier in the segment, Hayes played a clip of Brooks explaining that Donald Trump had asked him to “rescind” the 2020 presidential election. Brooks explained that he lacked the power to do so and said it’s unconstitutional.

As a result, Trump, who had endorsed Brooks in the Alabama Republican Senate primary, unendorsed him. Despite this, Brooks has advanced to a runoff election.

Hayes and Brooks sparred in a lengthy online interview posted on MSNBC.com on Wednesday night.

Rep. Mo Brooks on his “belief” that the 2020 election was “stolen:”

“If you want to spend a lot of time debating that subject, I’ll take you on toe-to-toe.” Chris Hayes: “There is truly nothing in this world I want less.” pic.twitter.com/tAaUyTYrRo — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) June 9, 2022

Hayes asked Brooks about Trump’s attempt to somehow rescind the election he lost more than a year and a half ago. The exchange concluded after Brooks invited Hayes to debate whether the 2020 election was rigged. Hayes said there’s nothing he wants less:

BROOKS: If I had been the victim of voter fraud and election theft activity, I would’ve wanted the same thing. HAYES: Riiight. BROOKS: Whether you can do it or not, that’s a different matter. That’s for the law to decide, but I would’ve wanted the same thing. I would’ve wanted to be reinstated– HAYES: So you think that’s a reasonable thing? BROOKS: –to rescind the election. I’d have wanted to do everything, because you and I know, under the Constitution and the United States Code, the deadline is Jan. 6. I wish it was longer, but it’s not. But I would’ve wanted the same thing that President Trump wanted if I had had an election stolen from me. That’s what he believes. That’s what I believe. HAYES: Yes, that belief is wrong, unfortunately to great, great, great negative effect to the country. BROOKS: Well you can say that but if you wanna spend a lot time debating that subject, I’ll take you on toe-to-toe. You name the time, you name the place, give us enough time to discuss it. You go down your list of things, I’ll go down my list of things– HAYES: There is truly nothing less in this world, truly nothing in this world I want less. Thank you very much, Congressman Mo Brooks. I appreciate it. BROOKS: [Laughing] I understand. HAYES: An honest answer.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com