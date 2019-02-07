Jeffrey Toobin: ‘Fox News Exists to Ratify the Biases’ of Its Viewers

The comparison between special counsel Robert Mueller‘s probe and Watergate has been made ad infinitum. But Jeffrey Toobin believes there’s one major difference: Fox News.

Appearing with Mediaite’s founder on The Dan Abrams Show on SiriusXM Thursday, the CNN legal analyst suggested that President Donald Trump‘s support may not erode, no matter what the special counsel concludes, because of the network’s reach.

“There’s … the incredibly reliable presence of Fox News,” Toobin said. “I don’t think Sean Hannity‘s going to read Robert Mueller’s report and go, ‘Hmmm … I think he’s got some good points there.’ Fox News exists to ratify the biases of the people who already watch.”

Toobin went on to say, “I think Fox News is a significant force. There was no Fox News in 1974….I did a profile of [Rep.] Adam Schiff [D-CA] for the New Yorker. He’s been reading about Watergate, for obvious reasons, he’s been interested. And he thinks that the difference in the Republican party, and the existence of Fox News, really makes comparisons between the two not valid.”

Abrams referenced a comment from Geraldo Rivera — who said that former President Richard Nixon would have survived Watergate if Fox News had existed then.

“I think Geraldo has a point,” Toobin said.

Listen above, via SiriusXM’s POTUS Channel.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com