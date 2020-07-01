Scott Adams, creator of the Dilbert comic strip, warned on Twitter Wednesday that if Vice President Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, there’s a “good chance” people will “be dead within the year.”

If Biden is elected, there’s a good chance you will be dead within the year. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) July 1, 2020

Adams also doubled down on his comments, writing “police will stand down” and “Republicans will be hunted.”

Police will stand down. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) July 1, 2020

Republicans will be hunted. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) July 1, 2020

In 2019, Adams made headlines for promoting his new app after a mass shooting killed three people. He urged survivors to download the app, writing “If you were a witness to the #GilroyGarlicFestivalshooting please sign on to Interface by WhenHub (free app) and you can set your price to take calls. Use keyword Gilroy.”

Later that year, he threatened to send his lawyers after a journalist at Business Insider for sarcastically comparing him to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Responding to some of those who responded critically to his Wednesday messages on Twitter, Adams cited a woman he interviewed as evidence that Republicans might be persecuted.

Just interviewed a woman who was fired for suspicion of liking President Trump. Suspicion. Fired. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) July 1, 2020

