‘Does My Existence Make You Mad? Call 1-800-CRY-NOW!’ AOC Claps Back After Sarah Palin Calls Her a ‘Fake Feminist’

After former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) slammed her as a “fake feminist,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) clapped back with a short video she posted on her Twitter account, mockingly inviting the former vice presidential candidate to call a fake hotline, “1-800-CRY-NOW.”

The feud started with Ocasio-Cortez’s Tuesday appearance on Anderson Cooper 360 in which she slammed Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) over his state’s new abortion law, saying that he “speaks from a place of deep ignorance” and questioning whether he really understood how women’s bodies worked:

When asked for her reaction, Ocasio-Cortez responded, “I find Governor Abbott’s comments disgusting.” “I don’t know if he is familiar with a menstruating person’s body,” said AOC. “In fact, I do know that he’s not familiar with a female, or menstruating person’s body.” “He would know that you don’t have six weeks,” she continued. “Six weeks late means two weeks late for your period. And two weeks late on your period for any person with a menstrual cycle can happen if you’re stressed, if your diet changes, or for really, no reason at all. So you don’t have six weeks.”

Palin reacted to Ocasio-Cortez’s comments in her own television appearance, on Fox News. “She is such a fake feminist,” said Palin. “She’s milking the whole female thing, and as a real feminist, I’m embarrassed for her.”

Sarah Palin (remember her?) word salads her way through slamming Rep. @AOC (D-NY) and her criticism of Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R-TX) abortion law comments: “She is such a fake feminist … She’s milking the whole female thing, and as a real feminist, I’m embarrassed for her.” pic.twitter.com/EvW9YJ8TQv — The Recount (@therecount) September 9, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez was unfazed by Palin, tweeting a video along with the tongue-in-cheek comment that she was “so sorry” Palin was mad at her, and had “set up a special hotline just for her.”

I’m so sorry Sarah Palin is mad at me! In fact, to address this I set up a special hotline just for her https://t.co/FGUWvdqt4T pic.twitter.com/Fcr8cYvEYT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 9, 2021

“Does my existence make you mad?” she asks in the video. “Well, I have help for you. Call 1-800-CRY NOW. That’s 1-800-CRY-NOW.”

Ocasio-Cortez also launched a fundraising ActBlue page with a 1-800-CRY-NOW label for abortion funds in Texas. According to AOC, the effort has raised “over $250,000 to Texas grassroots pro-choice organizers and healthcare providers so far.”

We’ve raised over $250,000 to Texas grassroots pro-choice organizers and healthcare providers so far. 🤗 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 9, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com