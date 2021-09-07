AOC Torches Greg Abbott Over ‘Disgusting’ Texas Abortion Law Comments: ‘He Speaks From Such a Place of Deep Ignorance’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) shredded Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday evening following his comments earlier today in support of the newly enacted Texas abortion law, which outlaws abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. The legislation relies on private citizens to enforce the measure by using civil courts to sue those who aid and abet women who get abortions after that period of time.

Host Anderson Cooper played footage of Abbott on Tuesday, giving a reporter a stunning reason for the lack of exceptions for rape victims within the new law.

Abbott was asked by a reporter, “Why force a rape or incest victim to carry a pregnancy to term?”

The governor replied, “It doesn’t require that at all, because obviously it provides at least six weeks for a person to be able to get an abortion.”

He also added that the state will “work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas.”

When asked for her reaction, Ocasio-Cortez responded, “I find Governor Abbott’s comments disgusting.”

“I don’t know if he is familiar with a menstruating person’s body,” said AOC. “In fact, I do know that he’s not familiar with a female, or menstruating person’s body.”

“He would know that you don’t have six weeks,” she continued. “Six weeks late means two weeks late for your period. And two weeks late on your period for any person with a menstrual cycle can happen if you’re stressed, if your diet changes, or for really, no reason at all. So you don’t have six weeks.”

AOC stated that she believes that Abbott “speaks from such a place of deep ignorance” that it is in turn “hurting people across this country.”

“People like Governor Abbott and Mitch McConnell want to have more control over a woman’s body, than that woman, or that person has over themselves,” claimed Ocasio-Cortez.

She continued to argue that the new law is not about “supporting life,” while claiming that it is about, “controlling women’s bodies and controlling people who are not cisgender men”

She concluded by emphasizing that men “cannot even begin to understand the agonizing decisions that people have to make in cases of miscarriage, rape and incest.”

