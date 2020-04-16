You know how you always liked watching TV, but the scales fell from your eyes when you got HBO, and got to see all kinds of stuff you couldn’t see on regular TV — without all those dadgum commercials? Mediaite is doing that.

We’ve introduced a new premium experience that will you to enjoy Mediaite free of advertisements — even in the videos — along with additional exclusive reporting. And since we’re all in this coronavirus outbreak together, we’re offering a free first month for everyone.

That experience is called Mediaite+ — a shorter way of saying “Mediaite PLUS!”

“Mediaite PLUS what?” you ask.

For starters, it’s Mediate+ even more of the media industry content you’ve come to expect from us over the years.

It’s Mediaite+ the ad-free Mediate experience people have been asking of us for years. No more side banners. No more auto-play or required video commercials. No. Ads.

With Mediaite+, you can dive right into your favorite media moments and breaking news. The explosive panel fights — three-boxes, four-boxes, there was even an eleven-box recently.

The scorching hot takes. The showdown debates. The Mediaite exclusives and interviews. They’re all yours — totally unencumbered by ads.

It’s also Mediaite PLUS the media pulse. Mediaite+ will bring you inside the industry like never before with expanded daily ratings coverage that will only be available on Mediaite+. Which cable news personalities are really resonating? Our analysis will keep you dialed in.

It’s Mediaite PLUS all the industry comings and goings. With breaking news coverage and election season in full gear, Mediaite+ will keep you primed on how the major networks are staffing up ahead of big events and the vote in November. We’ll fill you in on not only the networks’ major on-camera additions, but also on key behind-the-scenes moves.

Try Mediaite+ for FREE for the first month, (and $4.99 per month thereafter). Or, sign up for an annual subscription at $44.99 — more than 20 percent off the monthly rate. We’re excited for you to join us and really do appreciate your support.

Subscribe here.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]