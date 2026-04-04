Former Army Chief of Staff Canned By Hegseth Pens Farewell Letter: Military Deserves ‘Leaders of Character’

Former Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, who was ousted this week by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, sent a farewell letter declaring that the Army deserves “leaders of character.”

George has received heaps of support from military professionals stunned at his firing, as a senior Defense Department official told CBS News that the Army needed a “leadership change.”

The Hill confirmed that the email posted to Reddit’s Army page was legitimate, and was sent to a variety of Army staff including officers and generals.

Army official confirmed to me this is a legit email from Gen. George, sent to Army 4stars, 3 stars, officers on the general staff, SMAs and ASAs on Friday@thehill @NewsNation https://t.co/AB9Ho6kwyv — Filip Timotija (@filip_timotija) April 4, 2026

Under the subject line “Thank you,” the email read:

Army leaders: I had the chance to speak with a few of you yesterday and wanted to follow up with a broader note of thanks to all of you for your support and exceptional teamwork while I served as the CSA. As my time in the Army ends, I reflect on the immeasurable pride being part of the Army team has been for me these past 38 years. I enlisted in the Army right out of high school and always made the decision to “stay another tour” because of the selfless people I was blessed to serve alongside. It has been the greatest privilege to serve beside you and lead Soldiers in support of our country. I know you’ll all continue to stay laser-focused on the mission, continue innovating, and relentlessly cut through the bureaucracy to get our warfighters what they need to win on the modern battlefield. Our Soldiers are truly the best in the world – they deserve tough training and courageous leaders of character. I have no doubt you will all continue to lead with courage, character, and grit. Patty sends her gratitude as well – she’s always been inspired by the strength of our Army families! “This We’ll Defend” VR,

Randy

Republican Rep. Richard McCormick (GA), a decorated Marine veteran, was stunned to learn of George’s sacking during a Newsmax interview Friday, saying he wanted to learn the reason why.

“I mean, Gen. George is a brilliant mind. I think Gen. George and Admiral [Samuel] Paparo are two of the brighter minds we have in the military. I’ve never heard him say anything contrary to what the president is trying to achieve. I thought he’s done a really good job of getting the army ready for war, so I’d like to hear more because that’s concerning to me,” McCormick said.

Hegseth, who attained the rank of major in the Army National Guard, has fired more than a dozen senior military officers since the Senate confirmed him to lead the Pentagon.

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