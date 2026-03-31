‘Get Out of My Courtroom!’ Clip of Judge Viciously Berating IT Worker Ignites Trial by Fury on Social Media

A Texas judge is facing the wrath of social media users across the country after a video of the magistrate berating a courtroom IT worker went viral this week.

In the clip, a frustrated Harris County Judge Nathan Milliron is being helped by a court IT technician over an apparent tech issue.

“OK, you’re good,” the worker says. “False alarm.”

“No, it wasn’t a false alarm,” Milliron shoots back.

Perhaps believing the judge was joking, the IT tech said, “False positive, then,” and laughed.

But Milliron, who has reportedly been a civil court judge since January 2025, was having none of it.

“Don’t joke around,” Milliron said, raising his voice. “I’m serious about this. It was happening.”

When the worker said he didn’t see the problem Milliron was describing, the judge said, “Thank you, get out of my courtroom,” before adding, “Jesus Christ. Sick and tired of this bullsh*t today.”

The clip spread like wildfire on social media, with numerous users weighing in on the rude judge.

One commenter wrote: “Watch this pompous, arrogant judge with his elitist attitude berate an IT worker who was trying to help him.”

Another said that Milliron was “the perfect example of an a**hole who should NEVER wear that black robe.”

Others piled on:

Power-Drunk Harris County, TX Judge

Judge Nathan J. Milliron Snaps on IT Worker in Court. Nothing exposes weak leadership faster than how you treat the guy fixing your problems. The one person there to help gets treated like garbage. pic.twitter.com/T8OfVnJAZ0 — Kristin Sokoloff (@ksoklower48) March 30, 2026

how dare he speaks to the IT worker like that. Obviously the judge swore he had a problem, but the IT worker showed that he didn't. It seems it was a one second touch & it still worked well. That the judge wasn't grateful is disgraceful. He should not be the judge of anyone https://t.co/6mgnkEOYYD — Slainte (@slaintedub) March 28, 2026

What a shame you actually became a judge, you ridicule a poor IT worker who was trying to make casual talk because you're so obsessed with yourself you can't handle simple small talk? I hope you're removed — Thomas G (@ThomasSmith246) March 28, 2026

The judge needs get off his high horse. The judge has a degree for his job. Just like the IT worker who has a degree in his line of work. If someone asks for a specialist to help but then gets snotty & think they know more its a clear sign they are ignorant. — FailedForgiven (@FailedForgiven) March 29, 2026

But he’s very important. The IT guy, not so much. That judge will ultimately experience karma one day. Not soon enough but one day. People who treat people like crap for NO reason, always get theirs. In the meantime. Kudos to the worker — Jim (@Jimfromthebx) March 29, 2026

"false alarm" is just a common phrase people use. The judge responded like an insecure child. Honestly those two should switch positions. That IT worker is way more qualified to be a judge. — Spencer (@Spencer8fb) March 30, 2026

I absolutely hate it when people treat IT people like this.. We keep the damn world running.. Abolutely hit my nerve. An arrogant judge with his elitist attitude berate an IT worker who was trying to help him. Harris County, Texas Judge Nathan

Million of the 215th Civil Court — Sean Cormier (@SCormierAZ) March 30, 2026

ABC13 Houston notes that since Milliron is an elected judge, he cannot face discipline for his actions.

But in a statement to the station, the civil court’s administrative judge, Judge Rabeea Collier said: “We are aware of the concerns raised regarding recent widely circulated footage involving a member of our Civil Division. The conduct of everyone serving in the judicial system must reflect the professionalism, respect, and impartiality that the public rightly expects.”

The statement went on: “While it would be inappropriate to comment on specific matters that may be subject to review, I want to assure the public that we take these concerns seriously. The Civil Trial Division is committed to maintaining a workplace grounded in respect and to upholding the integrity of the judicial process.”

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