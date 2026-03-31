‘Get Out of My Courtroom!’ Clip of Judge Viciously Berating IT Worker Ignites Trial by Fury on Social Media
A Texas judge is facing the wrath of social media users across the country after a video of the magistrate berating a courtroom IT worker went viral this week.
In the clip, a frustrated Harris County Judge Nathan Milliron is being helped by a court IT technician over an apparent tech issue.
“OK, you’re good,” the worker says. “False alarm.”
“No, it wasn’t a false alarm,” Milliron shoots back.
Perhaps believing the judge was joking, the IT tech said, “False positive, then,” and laughed.
But Milliron, who has reportedly been a civil court judge since January 2025, was having none of it.
“Don’t joke around,” Milliron said, raising his voice. “I’m serious about this. It was happening.”
When the worker said he didn’t see the problem Milliron was describing, the judge said, “Thank you, get out of my courtroom,” before adding, “Jesus Christ. Sick and tired of this bullsh*t today.”
The clip spread like wildfire on social media, with numerous users weighing in on the rude judge.
One commenter wrote: “Watch this pompous, arrogant judge with his elitist attitude berate an IT worker who was trying to help him.”
Another said that Milliron was “the perfect example of an a**hole who should NEVER wear that black robe.”
Others piled on:
ABC13 Houston notes that since Milliron is an elected judge, he cannot face discipline for his actions.
But in a statement to the station, the civil court’s administrative judge, Judge Rabeea Collier said: “We are aware of the concerns raised regarding recent widely circulated footage involving a member of our Civil Division. The conduct of everyone serving in the judicial system must reflect the professionalism, respect, and impartiality that the public rightly expects.”
The statement went on: “While it would be inappropriate to comment on specific matters that may be subject to review, I want to assure the public that we take these concerns seriously. The Civil Trial Division is committed to maintaining a workplace grounded in respect and to upholding the integrity of the judicial process.”
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