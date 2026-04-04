Republican Senator Outs Himself in Disney Photo After Vowing to Boycott ‘Woke’ Park

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) posted a family photo from Disney World on Saturday — despite previously vowing in the press to boycott Disney for its “woke” policies.

In the post, Scott pre-empted gossip site TMZ, writing, “Hey TMZ. Yes, I’m at Disney with my grandkids. Should we be in DC? Yes! But I don’t get to make that decision.”

The post included a photo of Scott, his wife Ann, and their granddaughter.

Hey TMZ. Yes, I’m at Disney with my grandkids. Should we be in DC? Yes! But I don't get to make that decision. pic.twitter.com/zUb7xOrFcd — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) April 4, 2026

TMZ covered the story with the headline, “In Your Face, TMZ!!! I’m at Disney World and Proud of It!!!” and called Scott’s move a “pretty good c**k block.”

“Unclear what changed — but it seems the senator came to an understanding with Mickey and decided he wanted to be part of his world again,” the article said.

It added, “True, the leadership told members to skedaddle out of D.C., but what about the last 2 months, when NO ONE would bend, no one would compromise, and the victims were the people who hadn’t gotten a paycheck in 6 weeks?”

Scott wrote an op-ed in the conservative Washington Examiner in 2022 titled, “No one wants a woke mouse in their house.”

In it, he wrote, “Disney used to be the happiest place on Earth, now it’s just woke central.” He argued, “Disney is mad that Florida will not allow teachers to talk to 5-year-olds about sex.”

“I’ve enjoyed taking my children and grandchildren to Disney World, and I really had no problems with Disney in my eight years as Florida’s governor. But now, just like many huge corporations in America, it’s going woke. It’s really a shame,” Scott wrote.

He added, “Maybe we should thank Disney for showing us who it really is. I’ll tell you one thing — I won’t be going back or watching Disney+ anytime soon, and I bet a lot more parents and grandparents are making that same choice.”

In 2022 Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) signed the Parental Rights in Education Act, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. The Walt Disney Company came out against the legislation that limited discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

Scott’s media tour at the time included Fox News, where he told Maria Bartiromo, “I got rid of my Disney+, I’m not planning on going back to the park. But these companies, it doesn’t make any sense. They sit here and criticize us in America, but then they’ll go to China, and it’s Okay that China puts a million people in prison for religion, takes away the basic rights of Hong Kong citizens…but then they want to criticize us for doing logical things.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!