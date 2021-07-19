GOP Rep. Attacks Biden About Drugs Seized at Border, Twitter Schools Him: ‘Congratulations on the System Literally Working’

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) took to Twitter on Monday to lob an attack at President Joe Biden about drugs seized along the U.S.-Mexico border. What must have sounded like a sharp attack in his mind got a far different reception online, as hundreds of Twitter users did their best to school him.

“Under Joe Biden, enough fentanyl to kill 238 million Americans was seized at the southern border last month,” tweeted Biggs, before asking why the media wasn’t showing outrage about it.

Under Joe Biden, enough fentanyl to kill 238 million Americans was seized at the southern border last month. Where’s the outrage in the media? — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 19, 2021

Many of those who responded to his tweet asked instead why Biggs was outraged about drugs being stopped at the border — in other words, seized by law enforcement and not getting into the country where they could be abused by Americans.

Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg, who’s been very vocal on issues related to the opioid epidemic, made that exact point. “Seizing all that fentanyl at the border — before it enters the US — is a good thing, not a bad thing, Congressman.”

The #OpioidEpidemic has been a #Fentanyl epidemic for some time now. Seizing all that fentanyl at the border — before it enters the US — is a good thing, not a bad thing, Congressman. https://t.co/ORh4bSvHVZ — Dave Aronberg (@aronberg) July 19, 2021

Aronberg followed up with a later tweet, noting that fentanyl “has been flooding our streets for years now, not just since January,” and “new laws that crackdown on direct fentanyl shipments from China may also be pushing more exports through the southern border.”

It’s hard to know for sure, but new laws that crackdown on direct fentanyl shipments from China may also be pushing more exports through the southern border. Fentanyl has been flooding our streets for years now, not just since January. — Dave Aronberg (@aronberg) July 19, 2021

Connecticut Democrat Tiffany Thiele thanked Biden and the DEA for “continu[ing] to do their part to stop illegal drugs from getting in this country,” and thanked Biggs for “highlighting this accomplishment!”

Thanks to President Biden and the DEA who continue to do their part to stop illegal drugs from getting in this country. Thank you for highlighting this accomplishment! — Tiffany Thiele (@thielefor55th) July 19, 2021

Here is a selection of some additional zingers, several of which pointed out Biggs’ alleged actions leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection:

It was seized, Congressman. That means, law enforcement prevented its entry into the United States. Don’t you have an insurrection to foment? — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) July 19, 2021

Ummm, they SEIZED the fentanyl, right? What’s the problem? Meanwhile, YOU were named by Ali Alexander for helping to plan the January 6th Capitol “tour.” Have a seat, Andy. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 19, 2021

…congratulations on the system literally working. https://t.co/6ItCrkXHDz — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 19, 2021

Yes! Where’s the outrage that Americans aren’t getting their fentanyl bc Biden seized it? Come on, people! https://t.co/dAnngP6eOn — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 19, 2021

Seems pretty great that enough fentanyl to kill 238 million Americans was stopped at the border. I’m outraged I heard it from you and not the Biden WH, actually. https://t.co/ynpzgU5sIs — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) July 19, 2021

Wow! This is so impressive, President Biden! Thank you Rep. Biggs for highlighting the incredible efforts of the Biden administration at the border to seize such a massive quantity of fentanyl before it caused damage to our country. https://t.co/Us0mxqt0b6 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 19, 2021

HOW DARE JOE BIDEN SEIZE AMERICANS’ HARD -EARNED FENTANYL, THAT MANIACAL, SENILE MARXIST COMMUNIST LENINISTS…wait, what now? https://t.co/tR83KQD1Yc — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) July 19, 2021

Did … did fentanyl write this? https://t.co/J7nAAnXFsb — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) July 19, 2021

Do people usually get outraged when crimes are prevented? https://t.co/GU5JDiBEaQ — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) July 19, 2021

Isn’t this a good thing? Wait, aren’t the borders open? Y’all’s messaging is trash. In the meantime, thank you to our border patrol agents for your service! https://t.co/5h4HBEKQTw — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) July 19, 2021

Hours later Biggs took to Twitter to say people “twist[ed]” his words.

We catch a fraction of the drugs that come through the southern border. Imagine what we aren’t catching now that most of CBP is too busy dealing with a humanitarian crisis. Cartels aren’t running a non-profit. Way to twist the interpretation and miss the point. https://t.co/g3DCqikOLE — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 19, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com