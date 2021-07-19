GOP Rep. Attacks Biden About Drugs Seized at Border, Twitter Schools Him: ‘Congratulations on the System Literally Working’

By Sarah Rumpf Jul 19th, 2021, 6:14 pm
 
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) took to Twitter on Monday to lob an attack at President Joe Biden about drugs seized along the U.S.-Mexico border. What must have sounded like a sharp attack in his mind got a far different reception online, as hundreds of Twitter users did their best to school him.

“Under Joe Biden, enough fentanyl to kill 238 million Americans was seized at the southern border last month,” tweeted Biggs, before asking why the media wasn’t showing outrage about it.

Many of those who responded to his tweet asked instead why Biggs was outraged about drugs being stopped at the border — in other words, seized by law enforcement and not getting into the country where they could be abused by Americans.

Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg, who’s been very vocal on issues related to the opioid epidemic, made that exact point. “Seizing all that fentanyl at the border — before it enters the US — is a good thing, not a bad thing, Congressman.”

Aronberg followed up with a later tweet, noting that fentanyl “has been flooding our streets for years now, not just since January,” and “new laws that crackdown on direct fentanyl shipments from China may also be pushing more exports through the southern border.”

Connecticut Democrat Tiffany Thiele thanked Biden and the DEA for “continu[ing] to do their part to stop illegal drugs from getting in this country,” and thanked Biggs for “highlighting this accomplishment!”

Here is a selection of some additional zingers, several of which pointed out Biggs’ alleged actions leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection:

Hours later Biggs took to Twitter to say people “twist[ed]” his words.

