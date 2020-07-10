Goya CEO’s Praise for Trump Sparks Outrage, Calls to #BoycottGoya

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue sparked widespread outrage and a movement to boycott his company’s products when he praised President Donald Trump at a White House event.

Mr. Unanue spoke in the Rose Garden Thursday at the signing of an executive order, and praised Trump effusively in his remarks.

“Today, it gives me great honor — and, by the way, we’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder,” he said. ” And that’s what my grandfather did: He came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper. And so we have an incredible builder, and we pray — we pray for our leadership, our President, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow.”

That remark sparked outrage from Twitter blue checks, and a #BoycottGoya hashtag that included helpful suggestions and kitchen hacks for shoppers looking to vote with their wallets. Activists, politicians, media figures, and celebrities were among those speaking out.

BOYCOTT GOYA FOODS! We’re all truly blessed to have a leader like President Trump”

-Robert Unanue CEO @GoyaFoods U do realize Latinos buy your products? The same people Trump has routinely shit on! BOYCOTT @GoyaFoods #LatinosUnidos#KidVicious🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/AOutDyv7uo — kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) July 10, 2020

A great alternative to Goya beans is A Dozen Cousins! “Soulfully seasoned beans inspired by authentic Black & Latino recipes.” Not owned by pro-Trump colonizers. ☺️ https://t.co/eI3MtdulvW — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) July 10, 2020

Never Goya again. You can take that to the bank https://t.co/4dDimvpMX3 — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) July 10, 2020

FU, Goya! Recaito 2 bell peppers

2 onions

10 Aijes dulces, seeds removed

8 cloves garlic

1/2 t pepper

1 t salt

Bunch of recao leaves

1-2 T olive oil Put it all in the food processor until it is chunky and store in the fridge for a week or the freezer for 3-6 months. — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 9, 2020

FUUUUUUUCK. A shame. Don’t care how good the beans taste though. Bye bye. https://t.co/xV7U0UO8CY — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 10, 2020

My husband @RobertCooper58 is Cuban and he’s been cooking with @GoyaFoods for as long as I can remember — but no more. We just cleaned out our pantry closet and threw out EVERY one of their products. Adios, Goya!! #BoycottGoya pic.twitter.com/YOGENCs2OM — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) July 10, 2020

We’re all free to do w/our frijoles as we wish, but if you’re gonna #boycottgoya, pls don’t throw products in the trash. Donate the products to a food bank. And if you choose, u can replace your adobo with @badiaspices, Conchita, Iberia, Diana….many alternatives in the market. pic.twitter.com/maSoMnXw5D — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 10, 2020

All of the white people vowing to stock up on Goya products know they dont sell hotdogs or individually-wrapped cheese product, right? — Aimee Carrero 🌈✊🏽 (@aimeecarrero) July 10, 2020

they’ll be serving Goya products for lunch…. https://t.co/PEOoF7dfhe — Julissa Natzely Arce Raya (@julissaarce) July 10, 2020

The only remotely positive thing that could come out of this Goya nonsense is more white people seasoning their food. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 9, 2020

We have never been into Goya anyway! La Fe and Iberia have the best black beans; Conchita crackers and La Unica; and Badia’s spices and coloring #BoycottGoya https://t.co/8SnTa6g1wp — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) July 10, 2020

How dare your CEO get rich off our Latino and immigrant families and then turn around and support the president terrorizing our Latino and immigrant families. I guess his tax cut was more important than his customers. Vayanse a la mierda! #BoycottGoya — Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa🏳️‍🌈🇵🇷 (@CDRosa) July 10, 2020

The CEO of @GoyaFoods is praising Trump. How dare you praise a man who is a racist & is terrorrizing, deporting, & separating the same families who are your loyal customers? Fuck Goya! #BoycottGoya https://t.co/ojLBeUUDAE — Cristina Jiménez (@CrisAlexJimenez) July 10, 2020

The Goya chief did have his defenders, among them the Trump campaign, Mike Huckabee, and Fox News contributor Sara Carter, who wrote “Only people with a complex about themselves will #BoycottGoya.”

Only people with a complex about themselves will #BoycottGoya. My Cuban side 😉 loves Goya even more now that I know the CEO isn’t a fake. Why does the left feel they’re the only ones with an opinion? Silent Majority no more. Liberals you don’t own the discussion. https://t.co/AvwkRWGWiY — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) July 10, 2020

CEO of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue: “We’re all truly blessed to have a leader like President @realDonaldTrump” pic.twitter.com/vqMP4C3rqb — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 9, 2020

I’m glad Hispanics are waking up to the lefts economic disaster. I will vote Republican and encourage many others to do so. The United Latino Foudation stands with #GOYA https://t.co/Euj0xcggoy — Omar Navarro (@RealOmarNavarro) July 10, 2020

.⁦@JulianCastro⁩ is leading boycott against Latino-owned Goya foods b/c CEO expressed support 4 Trump’s business policies. Liberals like Castro don’t care about Latinos, minority businesses or millions Goya gives to charity. They care about power! Buy more Goya products! pic.twitter.com/NzWM2AcLUt — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) July 10, 2020

Petulant leftist cry-babies call for boycott. I’ll now buy massive amounts of Goya beans. Goya told @realDonaldTrump they’ll give 1million cans to hungry/homeless. Cancel-culture leftists don’t need beans. Their speeches & whining already produce all the gas the planet can take. https://t.co/mlz5NPHOPS — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) July 10, 2020

2018: “GOYA has donated 1 million pounds of food in post-hurricane efforts to Puerto Rico.” cc: @AOC https://t.co/DSqhMV9Sc2 — jerylbier (@JerylBier) July 10, 2020

