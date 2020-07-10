comScore

Goya CEO’s Praise for Trump Sparks Outrage, Calls to #BoycottGoya

By Tommy ChristopherJul 10th, 2020, 7:56 am

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue sparked widespread outrage and a movement to boycott his company’s products when he praised President Donald Trump at a White House event.

Mr. Unanue spoke in the Rose Garden Thursday at the signing of an executive order, and praised Trump effusively in his remarks.

“Today, it gives me great honor — and, by the way, we’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder,” he said. ” And that’s what my grandfather did: He came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper. And so we have an incredible builder, and we pray — we pray for our leadership, our President, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow.”

That remark sparked outrage from Twitter blue checks, and a #BoycottGoya hashtag that included helpful suggestions and kitchen hacks for shoppers looking to vote with their wallets. Activists, politicians, media figures, and celebrities were among those speaking out.

The Goya chief did have his defenders, among them the Trump campaign, Mike Huckabee, and Fox News contributor Sara Carter, who wrote “Only people with a complex about themselves will #BoycottGoya.”

