McConaughey and Fox News | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

MEDIA WINNER:
Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas, delivered an emotional speech to reporters at the White House press briefing, during which he highlighted the victims of the horrific massacre at Robb Elementary School.
McConaughey joined White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at Tuesday’s briefing, calling for change, reaching out to all viewpoints, and speaking from the heart in gripping, heartbreaking remarks.
The actor told stories about the children who were killed. What they dreamt of in life, who they loved and who loved them, what they wore and did on their last day. Some of the people in the room could be seen getting choked up with him as he spoke.
McConaughey called for more and better gun laws. But he also called for safer and more secure schools, and he spoke of responsible gun ownership. This center approach was widely praised on social media, and found praise and agreement on all the cable networks.
Find the highlights and clips here, as well as the reactions.
Here’s another reaction: Thank you. Thank you for speaking without being radical. Thank you for immortalizing the children who were lost to this hateful act. Thank you for acknowledging that there are many steps to take, not one preferred policy solution as a cure-all. Thank you for getting so many to listen.
Thanks, Matthew McConaughey, for sharing this loss respectfully with the world.
MEDIA LOSER:
Fox News Channel
Fox News Channel will not carry Thursday’s primetime hearing of the Jan. 6 House select committee, instead opting to air their usual lineup. But the network’s primetime hosts may cut to the hearing when or if they feel doing so is warranted, the network said.
The full hearing will be “offered to FOX broadcast affiliates across any of their platforms,” and will run without interruption on Fox News Digital and Fox Nation. It will also run live on Fox Business network, anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Finally, the flagship FNC will carry a 2-hour reaction special, hosted by Shannon Bream, after Fox’s opinion shows wrap.
The decision has been widely panned. Mediaite’s Colby Hall called it “disgraceful” and a disservice to viewers and the nation.
“This isn’t the behavior of a news network,” writes Hall.
He added that it “goes without saying that these hearings will be incredibly embarrassing for Fox News,” calling the decision the clearest evidence to date that Fox “has far less interest in a well-informed audience” than it does ratings and profits.
Much of what will be said during the hearings will be new news, especially to Donald Trump supporters. And sure, it’s not likely many of them will tune in to watch the hearings. If a network were to break into their programming with unfiltered updates that could work, in theory.
But does Fox think their opinion hosts will do that? We don’t.
