McConaughey and Fox News | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas, delivered an emotional speech to reporters at the White House press briefing, during which he highlighted the victims of the horrific massacre at Robb Elementary School.

McConaughey joined White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at Tuesday’s briefing, calling for change, reaching out to all viewpoints, and speaking from the heart in gripping, heartbreaking remarks.

The actor told stories about the children who were killed. What they dreamt of in life, who they loved and who loved them, what they wore and did on their last day. Some of the people in the room could be seen getting choked up with him as he spoke.

McConaughey called for more and better gun laws. But he also called for safer and more secure schools, and he spoke of responsible gun ownership. This center approach was widely praised on social media, and found praise and agreement on all the cable networks.

Find the highlights and clips here, as well as the reactions.

Here’s another reaction: Thank you. Thank you for speaking without being radical. Thank you for immortalizing the children who were lost to this hateful act. Thank you for acknowledging that there are many steps to take, not one preferred policy solution as a cure-all. Thank you for getting so many to listen.

Thanks, Matthew McConaughey, for sharing this loss respectfully with the world.