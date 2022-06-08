A pro-abortion group allegedly firebombed a pro-life pregnancy clinic outside Buffalo, New York, on Wednesday.

It’s no surprise that the radical group alleged to be responsible is getting no coverage on MSNBC, considering that the network didn’t cover the attack and vandalism in the first place.

Police are now investigating the attack on CompassCare, a pro-life Christian pregnancy center. Graffiti that read “Jane Was Here” was left on the building in addition to the destruction.

In a Facebook post, CompassCare claimed the graffiti is a reference to Jane’s Revenge, a radical group that recently took credit for firebombing and vandalizing a pro-life organization in Wisconsin.

“Graffiti on the building left by the arsonists refers to the abortion terrorist group Jane’s Revenge,” CompassCare wrote in a Facebook post.

“Jane’s Revenge is this group that’s attempting to strike fear into pro-life service organizations to keep from them providing care,” said CompassCare CEO Jim Harden.

Harden described the damage.

“They broke the two main windows in the reception area and the nurse’s office and lit the fires in those places. The fires essentially were contained to the medical side of the office,” he said. “But the smoke damage was extensive throughout as well as a lot of fire damage. Pretty sure all the equipment has been destroyed. We’re not sure. We haven’t been able to get in and turn it on. All of our power is out. So yeah, there’s a lot we don’t know yet.”

In addition to MSNBC, CNN, The New York Times, NBC and CBS did not report on the firebombing, according to searches on their websites. The Washington Post and ABC simply reprinted the Associated Press story about the firebombing that did not mention Jane’s Revenge.

CNN covered the previous attack on a Wisconsin pro-life organization.

It seems like every week, every day, we hear about a new act of violence or hate in the news. There are shootings, arson, fights between ideologically opposed groups, and more. We hear about it on social media and see clips of it, and the stories end up on cable news. But not always, depending on certain ideologies. Sometimes those acts aren’t considered newsworthy even though they should be.

That is inexcusable. These attacks and incidents should be covered equally, regardless of agenda. All forms of hatred are newsworthy and must receive unequivocal coverage.

At the end of the day, journalism should be about reporting the news, not hiding it for ideological convenience.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.