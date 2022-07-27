Haberman and Broadwater, Greenwald with Jones | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Maggie Haberman and Luke Broadwater

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman and Luke Broadwater uncovered emails that show former President Donald Trump’s campaign team and their collaborators admitting their election fraud claims were “fake.”

Haberman and Broadwater authenticated a series of emails from Trump campaign officials, lawyers, and people close to the ex-president, all of whom were involved with the plot to organize alternative electors and falsely declare Trump’s 2020 victory.

Their report also exposed that Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, and John Eastman all had correspondence with Trump campaign officials who worked with outside lawyers to assemble their list of alternative electors list, even though they knew it might not hold up to scrutiny.

“We would just be sending in ‘fake’ electoral votes to Pence so that ‘someone’ in Congress can make an objection when they start counting votes, and start arguing that the ‘fake’ votes should be counted,” Jack Wilenchik, a Phoenix-based lawyer who helped with the plot in Arizona, said in an email to Trump campaign strategic adviser Boris Epshteyn.

He later sent a follow-up email noting that “‘alternative’ votes is probably a better term than ‘fake’ votes.”

The emails further that Epshteyn was the point of contact for Giuliani and Eastman while Trump was touting election fraud claims.

Both Trump and Eastman also tried to pressure Pence into going along with the scheme, even though former top Pence aide Greg Jacob recently testified that Eastman knew it would’ve violated the Electoral Count Act.

The report revealed that Epshteyn and Mike Roman, Trump’s director of Election Day operations, additionally coordinated with lawyers Jenna Ellis and Bruce Marks, along with Gary Michael Brown, who worked on Trump’s campaign, and Christina Bobb, who at the time worked for One America News Network and now works with Trump’s PAC.

Haberman has consistently proven to be the go-to reporter when it comes to Trump, and this new bombshell report, co-written by Broadwater, continues that trend.