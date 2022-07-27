Haberman and Broadwater, Greenwald with Jones | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
Maggie Haberman and Luke Broadwater
The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman and Luke Broadwater uncovered emails that show former President Donald Trump’s campaign team and their collaborators admitting their election fraud claims were “fake.”
Haberman and Broadwater authenticated a series of emails from Trump campaign officials, lawyers, and people close to the ex-president, all of whom were involved with the plot to organize alternative electors and falsely declare Trump’s 2020 victory.
Their report also exposed that Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, and John Eastman all had correspondence with Trump campaign officials who worked with outside lawyers to assemble their list of alternative electors list, even though they knew it might not hold up to scrutiny.
“We would just be sending in ‘fake’ electoral votes to Pence so that ‘someone’ in Congress can make an objection when they start counting votes, and start arguing that the ‘fake’ votes should be counted,” Jack Wilenchik, a Phoenix-based lawyer who helped with the plot in Arizona, said in an email to Trump campaign strategic adviser Boris Epshteyn.
He later sent a follow-up email noting that “‘alternative’ votes is probably a better term than ‘fake’ votes.”
The emails further that Epshteyn was the point of contact for Giuliani and Eastman while Trump was touting election fraud claims.
Both Trump and Eastman also tried to pressure Pence into going along with the scheme, even though former top Pence aide Greg Jacob recently testified that Eastman knew it would’ve violated the Electoral Count Act.
The report revealed that Epshteyn and Mike Roman, Trump’s director of Election Day operations, additionally coordinated with lawyers Jenna Ellis and Bruce Marks, along with Gary Michael Brown, who worked on Trump’s campaign, and Christina Bobb, who at the time worked for One America News Network and now works with Trump’s PAC.
Haberman has consistently proven to be the go-to reporter when it comes to Trump, and this new bombshell report, co-written by Broadwater, continues that trend.
MEDIA LOSER:
Glenn Greenwald
Glenn Greenwald has hit a new low in his career.
The once respected investigative journalist hosted the premiere of a documentary on Alex Jones and interviewed the infamous conspiracy theorist this week.
The interview prompted serious backlash for Greenwald, who later fought back in a series of tweets skewering the “fucking stupid” notion that journalists should refrain from interviewing bad people.
While a fair point, Mediaite’s Aidan McLaughlin noted, “Greenwald’s interview with Jones, who is currently on trial (there are three trials, actually) for repeatedly lying that the child victims of the Sandy Hook shooting were actors in a false flag operation, was not the kind of exchange you would expect between a journalist and an infamous purveyor of lies and conspiracy theories.”
Discussing the Jan. 6 insurrection, Greenwald painted a mightily generous picture of Jones’s actions on that day — as he marched on the Capitol with a bullhorn, chanting “stop the steal” to the raucous crowd.
Throughout the interview, Greenwald also credited Jones for admitting he was wrong about Sandy Hook, which is another absurdly generous interpretation of what happened.
Jones was sued by the tormented families of the victims and forced to retract and apologize for lying about their dead children.
Greenwald also asked Jones if he conducted any sort of evidence-based investigation of the 2020 election, or if his claim it was stolen “was this kind of an ethos” of distrusting the establishment’s treatment of Trump.
So under Greenwald’s doctrine of media criticism, when mainstream media outlets mess up, they are guilty of vicious and unforgivable lies.
When Alex Jones says children slaughtered in a school shooting are faking it, fueling years of threats against the victims’ families, or when his claims about a stolen election fuel a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, he is merely expressing “an ethos.”
LINKS WE LIKE
What Trump learned from his divorce from Ivana
– Molly Jong-Fast, The Atlantic
St. Paul’s alleged Native American sexual abuse survivors want justice
– Sarah Larson, New Yorker
Vox explains how reckless Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan can be
– Madeleine Kearns, National Review
The possibility of criminal charges against Trump
– Charlie Sykes, Bulwark
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com