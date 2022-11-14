‘He’s Fired’: Elon Musk Unceremoniously Axes Twitter Employee Who Publicly Called Him Out

On Monday, Twitter owner Elon Musk appeared to unceremoniously axe an employee of the social media company who publicly called him out.

On Sunday, Musk tweeted about Twitter being “super slow in many countries.”

“Btw, I’d like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!” he tweeted.

Twitter engineer Eric Frohnhoefer called out Musk’s tweet on Sunday by retweeting it and adding, “I have spent ~6yrs working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong.”

One Twitter user replied on Sunday, “I have been a developer for 20 years. And I can tell you that as the domain expert here you should inform your boss privately. Trying to one up him in public while he is trying to learn and be helpful makes you look like a spiteful self serving dev.”

In response, Frohnhoefer said, also on Sunday, “Maybe he should ask questions privately. Maybe using Slack or email.”

Another Twitter user tagged Musk and wrote on Monday, “[W]ith this kind of attitude, you probably don’t want this guy on your team.”

“He’s fired,” replied Musk.

Frohnhoefer retweeted Musk’s reply and added a saluting face emoji.

