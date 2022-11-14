Jon Voight Predicts Trump ‘Will Return to the Presidency,’ Asks ‘Can You Not See the Lie?’ in Post-Midterms Message

Outspoken pro-Trump actor Jon Voight took to social media to post a video message predicting a Donald Trump victory in 2024 and cautioning voters from buying into the “lie” following the midterm elections.

In his video message, a regular occurrence for Voight, the Ray Donovan actor did not mention any specific midterm elections, but warned Americans they need to “wake up” from media lies while ominously cautioning a third World War could be coming, something he’s thrown out before.

“My fellow Americans, we are in danger of a third World War … Can you not all see this lie? We must all wake up because if you do not see this lie, this land will die,” Voight said.

Trump has already been labeling some midterm elections fraudulent without proof, even calling for an election do-over after one of his endorsed candidates, Blake Masters, lost a U.S. Senate run in Arizona.

Voight has long been a loyal supporter of Trump, even speaking at his inauguration. Trump also awarded Voight with the National Medal of Arts while he was president. The actor has been nominated four times for Oscars, winning in 1979 for Coming Home.

The actor struck a somewhat positive tone when he predicted Trump will return to the White House, claiming the Republican is the only option to “stop this swamp,” which includes “the left, the media, and the unknowns who know who they are.”

“Let us all come together and devote for true justice for all. Let us pray that the one president who understood truths and had the best interest of the American people, the American dream — President Donald Trump will return to the presidency. He and only he can stop this swamp,” Voight said.

Trump is expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign this week, something notable conservative voices have been pushing to be delayed in light of the midterms.

