JD Vance Fires Back at Joe Rogan’s MAGA ‘Dorks’ Dig: ‘We Love Our Dorks!’

Vice President JD Vance fired back at Joe Rogan’s claim that MAGA was filled with “f*cking dorks” and defended the Trump administration’s deportation record after the podcast king argued former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were tougher than President Donald Trump on immigration.

Vance sat down for a ranging interview with pro-Trump influencer Benny Johnson on Friday when the host raised Rogan’s comments, made on two separate but consecutive episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience.

Johnson raised comments made in one episode released Thursday when Rogan, who endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential election, said the president’s Make America Great Again slogan “sucks.”

While conceding the MAGA coalition included “genuine patriots,” Rogan argued the catch-all slogan had resulted in the movement also becoming filled with “f*cking dorks” and “really weird f*cking uninteresting, unintelligent people.”

Johnson was keen to raise the claim with Vance, asking: “Joe says MAGA is full of dorks. What do you think? Do you consider yourself a dork?”

“I think we have many, fewer dorks than the far left, but everybody’s got some dorks. We love our dorks. We love our cool kids. We love anybody who wants to save the country,” Vance replied, laughing.

Johnson then challenged the vice president on other comments made by Rogan on Wednesday, in a separate episode of his show, when he argued that in a 2007 clip, Clinton espoused “a hardcore right-wing 2026 perspective” on immigration. He also argued that “Obama deported more people than Trump did.”

Vance refuted the claims outright, vowing to “text Joe” about the issue.

“I did not see Joe say this. I’m going to text Joe because that is definitely wrong,” the vice president said.

Vance then argued that Obama’s numbers were inflated because his administration counted people “turned away as deportation” while the Trump administration data only counted “interior deportation.”

“The numbers from the Obama administration or any other administration? They weren’t doing a tenth of what we’re doing. So Joe is wrong on this,” he added. “We’ve been the best administration in American history at deporting illegal aliens. The problem is we also followed the worst administration at letting them in. So there’s a lot of work to do.”

Vice President JD Vance PUNCHES BACK at Joe Rogan for Calling MAGA ‘Dorks’ “Far fewer dorks than the far-left. But we love our dorks. We love our cool kids. We just want to save the country” Vance Also HIT BACK at Joe Rogan for Claiming Obama And Hillary Were ‘Better At… pic.twitter.com/s8ViWvjnrt — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 27, 2026

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