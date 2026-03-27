Joe Rogan Rips MAGA Fringe as ‘Bunch of F*cking Dorks’ Lumped With ‘Real Patriots’

Joe Rogan has launched one of his sharpest attacks yet on the MAGA movement Thursday as he dismissed large swathes of its supporters as “f*cking dorks” and “uninteresting, unintelligent people” while questioning President Donald Trump’s handling of the Iran war.

Speaking on Thursday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster sat down with comedian Dave Smith to argue the coalition was increasingly filled with fringe voices that have been grouped together with “real, genuine patriots.”

The snipe came as Rogan took aim at Trump’s MAGA slogan itself, saying it “sucks,” adding: “America is great. Make America greater? I’m down.”

He argued the catch-all phrase had left the movement largely undefined, slamming movement’s fluidity: “It becomes a movement of a bunch of f*cking dorks because a lot of them are dorks. A lot of them these really weird f*cking uninteresting, unintelligent people that have got something they cling to and and there’s a lot of people that are just real genuine patriots and they’re all lumped into this one group and you got to accept the dorks, too? F*ck that!”

He continued: “Like the concept of making America great is a great idea. But as soon as you have a f*cking team and you allow anybody to join up, you don’t even have try-outs for your team, so you’ve got a bunch of f*cking dipsh*ts that are running around spouting out opinions and you have to go along with them because they’re MAGA.”

Branding the conflict with Iran a “clusterf*ck,” Rogan singled out “crackpot Christian nationalists” he said were jumping on the MAGA bandwagon to push for the Iran war as “a way to get Jesus to return on a white horse.”

The remarks came during a ranging conversation with Smith, who backed Trump in 2024 but said he no longer aligns with the administration on key issues, including the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files and Iran.

Rogan, who endorsed Trump during the 2024 election after having him on his podcast, has also increasingly broken with the president in recent months. He has criticized the administration’s handling of the Epstein files as a “terrible look for Trump” and accused officials of protecting “powerful billionaire guys.”

At one point during the podcast, Smith jibed that Democratic influencers were now looking to adopt their own “Joe Rogan” after seeing how his platform brought young voters to Trump.

“You already had me, you f*cking idiots. You just lost your mind. I’m not right and I’m not left. Yeah, I think both of them suck,” Rogan said.

Watch above via YouTube.

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