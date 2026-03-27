JD Vance Tells MAGA Podcaster He Thinks UFOs Are ‘Demons’

Vice President J.D. Vance told MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson during a sit-down interview that he’s “obsessed” with UFOs and believes that aliens are really “demons.”

“I have not been able to spend enough time on this to understand it. But, trust me, I’m obsessed with this,” Vance said. “I’ve already had a couple of times where I’ve said, ‘All right, we’re going to Area 51, we’re going out to New Mexico, we’re going to sort of get to the bottom of this.’ And then the timing of the trip didn’t work out. But, trust me, anybody who’s curious about this — I’m more curious than anybody. And I’ve got three years at the very tippy top of the classification. I’m going to get to the bottom of it.”

As an aside, Vance said, “I don’t think they’re aliens, I think they’re demons anyway, but that’s a long discussion,” prompting Johnson to declare, “Well, I can’t let you go without a follow-up on that…So you think they’re demons?”

JD Vance Tells Me That UFOs are DEMONS: “I Think They’re DEMONS” 🛸 “I don’t think they’re aliens. There are weird things out there that are very difficult to explain.” The Vice President tells me he’s going to AREA 51 with his Top Secret Security Clearance to FIND OUT. “I… pic.twitter.com/mDtrafkxB9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 27, 2026

“Well, look, I think that celestial beings who fly around to do weird things to people, I think that the desire to describe everything celestial, everything as otherworldly, to describe it as aliens… I mean every great world religion, including Christianity, the one that I believe in, have understood that there are weird things out there. And there are things that are very difficult to explain,” Vance said.

“When I hear about extra natural phenomenon, that’s where I go to: The Christian understanding that there’s a lot of good out there, but there’s also evil out there. And I think that one of the devil’s great tricks is to convince people he never existed.”

Johnson asked earlier in the interview, “You gonna release all the UFO files?”

“We’re working on it, Vance said. “It’s funny, when I came in I was obsessed with the UFO files, and then you start getting really busy worrying about the economy and national security, and things like that. But I’ve still got three more years as vice president, and I will get to the bottom of the UFO files.”

Watch The Benny Show on YouTube.

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