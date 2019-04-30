White House National Security Advisor John Bolton is hammering The New Yorker following a profile piece in which a former aide speculates that Bolton has a very low opinion of President Donald Trump‘s intellect.

“A recent article quoted an embittered former employee whom I haven’t seen or spoken to in several years,” Bolton tweeted. “He has no knowledge of my thinking. His remarks are contrary to my views, and completely off the mark. The reporter never asked for comment.”

A recent article quoted an embittered former employee whom I haven’t seen or spoken to in several years. He has no knowledge of my thinking. His remarks are contrary to my views, and completely off the mark. The reporter never asked for comment. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) April 30, 2019

For his piece, The New Yorker’s Dexter Filkins spoke to various political officials and former aides about how Bolton’s hawkish, interventionist positions mesh with the Trump Administration’s isolationist agenda. Mark Groombridge, a former aide to Bolton, had this to say about what he thinks his old boss is trying to do with Trump.

“John is thinking, To the extent I can modify or mollify the President’s actions, I will. He is truly a patriot. But I wonder how he goes into work every day, because deep in his heart he believes the President is a moron.”

Mediaite has reached out to The New Yorker for comment.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com