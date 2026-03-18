John Bolton Cheers Joe Kent Resignation Over Iran Conflict: ‘I Hope Tulsi Gabbard Resigns Soon!’

Former Trump ambassador John Bolton cheered the departure of the president’s director of the National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent, who resigned on Tuesday in protest of the Iran war, and said he hoped that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard “resigns soon” too.

In a letter posted to X on Tuesday, Kent argued that he had long supported President Donald Trump’s foreign policy but wrote: “I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran.”

He added: “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

He pleaded for the president to “chart a new path” and reverse course on the conflict.

The White House quickly slammed Kent’s comments in a post that labeled him a “loser” before Gabbard, who for many years opposed intervention against Iran, released her own statement, arguing Trump had “concluded” the regime was an “imminent threat.”

Bolton appeared on MS NOW’s Morning Joe on Wednesday to argue that those opposed to the administration’s policy should “resign” – demanding Gabbard head for the exit next.

Asked about Kent’s “public” break with the administration, Bolton replied: “Well, I’m glad he resigned. I hope Tulsi Gabbard resigns soon afterward. If you don’t believe in the administration’s policy, you should resign.”

He continued: “I’ve done that. [Former Secretary of State] Cyrus Vance did it in the Carter administration after the failed effort to rescue the hostages. Look, there is a division within the top ranks of the administration. This is proof of it. But in terms of the imminence argument, I didn’t think from what I know or understand, I don’t think Iran was within weeks of getting a nuclear weapon. If they’ve got information, let’s see it.”

“But I don’t think you need imminence to justify this act of self-defense that we’re engaged in now,” he added.

Bolton’s appearance on Morning Joe came hours after he published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal arguing that “regime change is inexorable.”

“It would be untenable for the White House to declare victory while it remains unsafe to export Gulf oil,” he wrote.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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