Kash Patel’s Singer Girlfriend Given Full Security Detail That Includes Elite FBI Unit: Report

FBI Director Kash Patel’s girlfriend Alex Wilkins has been given a full FBI protection detail in an unprecedented use of the agency’s resources.

Wilkins, a country singer, has a security detail made up of elite FBI agents, MS Now first reported. These agents were previously assigned to a SWAT team in the FBI field office in Nashville, where Wilkins primarily resides.

“SWAT team agents on a detail with Wilkins would presumably be unable to respond or delayed in responding to crises that might develop in their territory, such as mass shootings or terror attacks,” sources told MS Now, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Wilkins’ security detail marks the first time a girlfriend of a high-ranking FBI official has received such protection while not sharing a residence with their partner.

“There is no legitimate justification for this. This is a clear abuse of position and misuse of government resources,” former senior FBI agent and MS NOW law enforcement contributor Christopher O’Leary said in the report. “She is not his spouse, does not live in the same house or even the same city.”

The move also draws a sharp contrast to President Donald Trump’s recent moves regarding security details for prominent officials. The president and his administration have revoked protection for a number of their political rivals, including former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I would also add that this comes at a time when security details were stripped from people who are under threat from IRGC QF,” Leary said, using the abbreviation for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Leary was referencing former national security adviser John Bolton, who also had his protection revoked by Trump despite the Department of Justice charging a member of the IRGC over a plot to assassinate Bolton in 2022.

The report on Wilkins’ detail comes amid a recent swirl of criticism surrounding Patel’s reported use of a $60 million FBI jet to watch his girlfriend perform at Penn State University in October.

Patel hit back at the comments, calling them “noise from uninformed internet anarchists and the fake news” in a lengthy post on X.

The FBI director previously trashed his predecessor Chris Wray’s personal use of “government-funded” private jets, at length.

“Maybe we ground that plane – $15,000 every time it takes off,” he said on The Glenn Beck Podcast in late 2024.