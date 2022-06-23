The reactions to the Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen have been strong and in some cases over the top, but former sportscaster and former cable news personality Keith Olbermann took it to the next level when he called for both dissolving the court and ignoring it at the state level.

In a 6 – 3 decision the court struck down a New York state law on concealed carry, prompting strong reactions from both Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) and President Joe Biden, as well as other officials.

But where the governor vowed to take her state’s fight into legal and legislative directions, Olbermann advised a more anarchic approach: just don’t listen.

“It has become necessary to dissolve the Supreme Court of the United States,” the former lots of things Olbermann said. “The first step is for a state the ‘court’ has now forced guns upon, to ignore this ruling.”

The added “Why and how do think you can enforce your rulings?” was a nice touch, totally ignoring the structure of government and the Constitution which both grant the court the authority to make such rulings and the executive branch of the federal government the power to enforce them.

It’s a point which is perhaps more obvious when one considers other controversial rulings.

Olbermann is not known for his circumspection or careful weighing of matters before offering a hot take. Thus all the “former-blank” honorifics.

