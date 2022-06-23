JUST IN: Federal Authorities Search Home of Jeffrey Clark, Justice Official Central to Trump’s Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election

The home of Jeffrey Clark, the Department of Justice official former President Donald Trump wanted to install as acting Attorney General to help him overturn the 2020 presidential election, was searched by federal authorities on Wednesday night.

News of the search broke on Thursday afternoon, just hours before the House Select Committee investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was set to be a hearing focused on Trump’s efforts to weaponize the Department of Justice to overturn the election.

“This is a massive step in the DOJ investigation and it comes on the same day the 1/6 Committee plans to focus its hearing on the Trump administration’s pressure on the DOJ to investigate fraud claims.. & Trump’s attempt to install Clark as a puppet AG,” CNN’s Ryan Nobles tweeted as the news broke.

The effort to install Clark, an environmental lawyer, as the head of the Justice Department was abandoned by Trump when it was made clear to him that it would result in mass resignations, according to previous reporting on the Scheme.

The New York Times notes that the effort to install Clark ended just as “Mr. Clark was proposing to send a letter to state officials in Georgia falsely stating that the department had evidence that could lead Georgia to rescind its certification of Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory in that key swing state.”

Critics and observers are now asking why DOJ is only searching Clark’s home now, given that much of the information regarding his role in efforts to overturn the election has long been reported.

CNN’s Chris Wallace said on air Thursday:

This is plowed ground. I mean, my question is why on Earth is it only now that the Justice Department or the FBI is going and raiding Jeffrey Clark’s house? I mean, we’ve known about this for months.

