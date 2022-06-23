NY Gov. Hochul Reacts Live to ‘Absolutely Shocking’ SCOTUS Ruling: ‘I’m Sorry This Dark Day Has Come’

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul responded to Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling on concealed carry in her state when she found out about it live while at a presser on school safety, saying it’s a “dark day” and vowing to fight back.

The court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen was a 6-3 decision with Justice Clarence Thomas writing for the majority. It struck down a New York state law that demanded applicants for concealed carry permits show “proper cause” to justify the issuance of the permit.

“We are not powerless in this situation. We’re not going to cede our rights that easily,” Hochul said moments after the news broke. “Despite the best efforts of the politicized Supreme Court, the United States of America, we have the power of the pen.”

“I’ll simply say in our very quick analysis because this is only minutes old, they have now said that the government must demonstrate that the regulation is consistent with this nation’s ‘historical tradition of firearm regulation,'” she said. “That’s it. No longer can we strike the balance. Only if a firearm regulation is consistent with this nation’s historical tradition may a court conclude that the individual’s conduct falls outside the Second Amendment’s unqualified command.”

“Shocking. Absolutely shocking that they have taken away our right to have reasonable restrictions,” said Hochul. “We can have restrictions on speech. You can’t yell fire in a crowded theater, but somehow there’s no restrictions allowed on the Second Amendment?”

Hochul vowed in her remarks as well as in public statements on social media that they intend to “fight back.”

“This is New York. We don’t back down. We fight back,” she said. “And we’ll be alerting the public, the media, in the very short term exactly what our language that we’ve been analyzing — we have language we’d like to now enacted into law. We’ll be sharing that with the leaders.”

“I’m sorry this dark day has come,” said Hochul.

The governor then said that she would point out to the Supreme Court that the only weapons at the time of the Second Amendment’s writing “were muskets.”

“I’m prepared to go back to muskets,” she said. “I don’t think they envision the high capacity assault weapon magazines intended for battlefields as being covered with it. But I guess we’re just going to have to disagree.”

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com