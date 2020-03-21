Left & Right Resoundingly React to DOJ Seeking Power to Detain ‘Indefinitely Without Trial’ During Emergency: ‘HELL NO!’

News that the Justice Department is seeking new emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic went viral, so to speak, on Saturday. And whether those responding were politically on the left or the right, generally speaking, the response was a resounding “hell no.”

The article at Politico that rocketed across social media explains it this way:

The Justice Department has quietly asked Congress for the ability to ask chief judges to detain people indefinitely without trial during emergencies — part of a push for new powers that comes as the coronavirus spreads through the United States.

If you think that sounds bad, you’re right. And what’s more, you are definitely not alone. The responses have been pretty much uniformly alarmed and against.

There were a few key tweets that provoked the most response, including from the reporter who wrote the article, Betsy Woodruff Swan…

New: DOJ seeking broad new powers during emergencies like coronavirus, per docs I reviewed https://t.co/obVXsq8Njg — Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) March 21, 2020

…As well as one from Twitter mountain-mover Yashar Ali of New York Magazine, from NBC News and Huffpo reporter Sahil Kapur, and from NPR Washington correspondent Tim Mak.

The word “no” was the most popular among responses.

NO, not just NO, HELL NO! Not this administration or any other has any reason to have this authority within the United States.

This is WRONG! Speak up folks, freedom lost is gone forever. https://t.co/Xe6QU6zgFP — Nate Bell (@NateBell4AR) March 21, 2020

And Congress should loudly say NO —> https://t.co/9PIPwN61s9 — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) March 21, 2020

Congress must loudly reply NO. “The Justice Department has quietly asked Congress for the ability to ask chief judges to detain people indefinitely without trial during emergencies.” https://t.co/B0TL8y6Sbh — Justin Amash (@justinamash) March 21, 2020

No. Congress must say no. https://t.co/a3ornSBvuu — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 21, 2020

No fucking way we're bringing back a suspension of Habeas Corpus. It's a pandemic, not a civil war. https://t.co/ebxj1C8H3c — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 21, 2020

No, no, hell no. Also no. And by the way, no. https://t.co/xdsM3zrmTS — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 21, 2020

This should be an absolute hard no. https://t.co/rFfTSyBJ5q — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) March 21, 2020

how bout no https://t.co/cnGspctTKl — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 21, 2020

Not to mention a variety of more detailed and in some cases, more colorful responses.

Well… this is a load of crap https://t.co/t4yDXoaovi — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 21, 2020

WTH? I repeat — there is no good reason to suspend due process in our quest for health and safety. It doesn’t matter who is doing it or whether “for your own good.” This better be fake news…. https://t.co/cuMExURwvn — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 21, 2020

Here we go https://t.co/msRP8JwNRN — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 21, 2020

Trump admin wants to use global pandemic to bring fascism to America https://t.co/zTdHgMJhiM — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) March 21, 2020

Exhibit A. This is dangerous shit, and we need to smother it in its crib. https://t.co/zOP8v2Yb4s https://t.co/1NsUqVKvRG — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) March 21, 2020

Even Hollywood was in the mix.

DOJ seeks new emergency powers amid coronavirus pandemic – POLITICO https://t.co/D1cDcRprB9 — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) March 21, 2020

Not to mention leader of “#TheSquad”, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

And the Congresswoman got agreement from chief Rand Paul strategist Doug Stafford.

Agree — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) March 21, 2020

Now that is what you call a universal and bi-partisan reaction. Yikes.

