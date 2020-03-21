comScore

WATCH LIVE: WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE BRIEFING

Left & Right Resoundingly React to DOJ Seeking Power to Detain ‘Indefinitely Without Trial’ During Emergency: ‘HELL NO!’

By Caleb HoweMar 21st, 2020, 5:34 pm
U.S. Attorney General William Barr testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee

Win McNamee/Getty Images

News that the Justice Department is seeking new emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic went viral, so to speak, on Saturday. And whether those responding were politically on the left or the right, generally speaking, the response was a resounding “hell no.”

The article at Politico that rocketed across social media explains it this way:

The Justice Department has quietly asked Congress for the ability to ask chief judges to detain people indefinitely without trial during emergencies — part of a push for new powers that comes as the coronavirus spreads through the United States.

If you think that sounds bad, you’re right. And what’s more, you are definitely not alone. The responses have been pretty much uniformly alarmed and against.

There were a few key tweets that provoked the most response, including from the reporter who wrote the article, Betsy Woodruff Swan

…As well as one from Twitter mountain-mover Yashar Ali of New York Magazine, from NBC News and Huffpo reporter Sahil Kapur, and from NPR Washington correspondent Tim Mak.

The word “no” was the most popular among responses.

Not to mention a variety of more detailed and in some cases, more colorful responses.

Even Hollywood was in the mix.

Not to mention leader of “#TheSquad”, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

And the Congresswoman got agreement from chief Rand Paul strategist Doug Stafford.

Now that is what you call a universal and bi-partisan reaction. Yikes.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: