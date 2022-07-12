Mediaite is Hiring a Social Media Manager
Mediaite is searching for a Social Media Manager to develop and expand our presence on social platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The ideal candidate will have an expert understanding of how social media works — from building a following to driving engagement — as well as a keen sense of news and the Mediaite voice.
Responsibilities include:
– Writing daily social media posts for Mediaite content across social platforms.
– Working on strategy to increase and build our social presence.
– Monitoring engagement and analytics reporting.
– Promoting articles, videos and any new initiatives.
– Researching and staying ahead of social media trends, tools, and news.
– Analyzing top competitors.
– Monitor comments, questions, and inquiries across all social media channels.
– Interacting with each site’s audience via social platforms.
Qualifications:
– Social media experience (preferably with a publisher).
– Expertise with Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, LinkedIn and more.
– Strong, professional written and verbal communication skills.
– Strategic content creation and excellent writing skills.
– Exceptional time management skills including the ability to handle multiple tasks with changing priorities.
– Working knowledge of social media paid advertising campaigns (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, etc).
– Knowledge of, and appreciation for, our sites.
– Familiarity with social media and analytics software (Hootsuite, Google Analytics, Facebook Insights, etc.)
To apply:
Please send an email with the title Social Media Manager to jobs@mediaite.com with a cover letter and resume.
