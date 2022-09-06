Meghan McCain’s Husband Raises Eyebrows With Racy Tweet: ‘OH MY GOD – BEN’

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech shot back at a Twitter troll who demeaned his wife, Meghan McCain.

On Tuesday, Domenech blasted former President Donald Trump over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. He tweeted favorably about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely seen as a potential Republican nominee for president in 2024 – especially if Trump does not run again.

Domenech quote-tweeted a campaign video of DeSantis, who is running for reelection in November. The ad, tweeted by the governor’s wife, features Floridians praising DeSantis for his management of the pandemic. The governor was generally averse to lockdowns and other restrictions throughout 2020.

“This message would curbstomp the other Florida man if taken nationwide, in part because he failed to do so much of the same,” Domenech tweeted, referring to Trump. In a reply, he slammed “Trump suckers” who believe the former president handled the pandemic competently.

“The total inability of Trump suckers to acknowledge that he totally botched the pandemic is still their weirdest aspect. It’s obvious, it’s undeniable, just admit it,” he added.

His second tweet gained the attention of a user named Velma Bailey, who tweeted, “Megan [sic] must be waving those fat boobs of hers to get your attn … loser.”

In her profile, Bailey describes herself as “Christian.”

The tweet from the unverified account did not go unnoticed by Domenech, who quote-tweeted the insult.

“I must inform you it does not make me a loser to have a wife with big tits,” said the mild-mannered pundit.

I must inform you it does not make me a loser to have a wife with big tits. https://t.co/OUM6ah9pRJ — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 6, 2022

In turn, McCain quote-tweeted her husband. While she did not explicitly condemn the tweet, she seemed less than thrilled about it.

OH MY GOD – BEN 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/js3DGPqGTk — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 6, 2022

“OH MY GOD – BEN,” was all she wrote.

