Fox News host Ben Domenech blasted supporters of Donald Trump for not admitting the former president “totally botched” the Covid-19 pandemic.

Domenech first retweeted a campaign ad from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who earned fans on the right and criticism from the left for keeping his state open throughout the pandemic.

The ad featured Floridians thanking DeSantis for keeping Florida running while other states, such as New York, had more severe restrictions during the pandemic.

“This message would curbstomp the other Florida man if taken nationwide, in part because he failed to do so much of the same,” Domenech tweeted on Tuesday, referring to Trump.

He added: “The total inability of Trump suckers to acknowledge that he totally botched the pandemic is still their weirdest aspect. It’s obvious, it’s undeniable, just admit it.”

DeSantis, a possible 2024 GOP presidential candidate, is currently running for re-election as governor against Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), who was governor of the Sunshine State between 2007 and 2011 as a Republican.

Trump, meanwhile, has all but said that he will make a third run for the White House in 2024.

