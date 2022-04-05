Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief of The Federalist, suggested on Monday that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is a pedophile-sympathizer for supporting the Supreme Court nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Announcing his support for Jackson, Romney said in a statement, “After reviewing Judge Jackson’s record and testimony, I have concluded that she is a well-qualified jurist and a person of honor. While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity.”

Hemingway blasted Romney and cited his vote against Jackson to be a judge on the DC Court of Appeals.

“The only new info since he voted against her a few months ago was increased awareness of her ‘soft-on-pedos’ approach, which makes this new Romney position super interesting,” she tweeted.

The only new info since he voted against her a few months ago was increased awareness of her “soft-on-pedos” approach, which makes this new Romney position super interesting. https://t.co/n0oWhqiZUz — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 5, 2022

Jackson has come under fire from the GOP and the Right for what they deemed to be light sentences in child pornography cases.

Hemingway did not respond to an inquiry as to whether she was saying that Romney is a pedophile-sympathizer.

Hemingway’s critique was similar to that of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who tweeted that Romney and Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Susan Collins (R-ME), both of whom came out in support of Jackson, as “pro-pedophile.”

Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for #KBJ. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 5, 2022

Twitter users blasted Hemingway.

Why is it super interesting? Say what you mean. Enough bullshit innuendo. Are you suggesting Mitt Romney is a pedophile? Or just pro-pedophile? Coward. https://t.co/FUfNNEUgoT — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) April 5, 2022

“Super interesting” is a weird way to feel about someone you think is into pedophilia. https://t.co/jfnfGqGHRE — Joel Stein (@thejoelstein) April 5, 2022

Seriously, these racist, Q-loving, Trump sycophants will stop at nothing. Anyone that disagrees with these jackasses is now labeled a pedophile even without evidence. In the meantime, the real pedophiles and sex abuse enablers like Gaetz and Jordan get a pass. https://t.co/beKCKlIDSG — Bob Levine (@idguy) April 5, 2022

“The point isn’t to protect children. It’s to weaponize concerns about their safety in the service of conservative political power.” https://t.co/mAnfMlEcCq https://t.co/PKf38Z3p0S — Joel Mathis (@joelmmathis) April 5, 2022

one day they’re gonna say what they mean a little too explicitly and get a libel suit https://t.co/UZryfK1mSk — Dan Moritz-Rabson (@DMoritzRabson) April 5, 2022

Mollie, do you think you’re putting the best construction on Romney’s actions here? Is there some politics exception to this rule? pic.twitter.com/AFDITvA8R2 — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) April 5, 2022

I’m not sure why you deleted your reply to me. I saw it early this AM but was still mulling over how to respond when I saw it was gone. I’d encourage you to delete your original tweet or at least be willing to be explicit rather than couch it with the “interesting” insinuation. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 5, 2022

