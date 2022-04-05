Mollie Hemingway Suggests Romney is ‘Soft on Pedos’ Because of Ketanji Brown Jackson Support

By Jackson RichmanApr 5th, 2022, 12:13 pm
 

Mollie Hemingway

Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief of The Federalist, suggested on Monday that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is a pedophile-sympathizer for supporting the Supreme Court nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Announcing his support for Jackson, Romney said in a statement, “After reviewing Judge Jackson’s record and testimony, I have concluded that she is a well-qualified jurist and a person of honor. While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity.”

Hemingway blasted Romney and cited his vote against Jackson to be a judge on the DC Court of Appeals.

“The only new info since he voted against her a few months ago was increased awareness of her ‘soft-on-pedos’ approach, which makes this new Romney position super interesting,” she tweeted.

Jackson has come under fire from the GOP and the Right for what they deemed to be light sentences in child pornography cases.

Hemingway did not respond to an inquiry as to whether she was saying that Romney is a pedophile-sympathizer.

Hemingway’s critique was similar to that of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who tweeted that Romney and Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Susan Collins (R-ME), both of whom came out in support of Jackson, as “pro-pedophile.”

Twitter users blasted Hemingway.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: