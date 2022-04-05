Marjorie Taylor Greene Defines Women as ‘Weaker Sex,’ Accuses Numerous Republicans of Being ‘Pro-Pedophile’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has answered the question “what is a woman,” but her answer has caused a bit of a stir. At a Georgia Republican Assembly endorsement convention in Newnan, Georgia over the weekend, the controversial Republican defined women by referring to them as the “weaker sex.”

“I’m going to tell you right now what is a woman,” the congresswoman said. “We came from Adam’s rib. God created us with his hands. We may be the weaker sex, we are the weaker sex, but we are our partner’s, our husband’s wife.”

The “what is a woman” question has become a cultural lightning rod for conservatives and liberals ever since Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson recently refused to answer the question at a hearing, saying simply, “I’m not a biologist.”

Taylor Greene is not the first Republican to offer up an answer to the question. Equally-controversial Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) said on the House floor recently that a woman is “XX chromososomes. No tallywhacker. It’s so simple.”

Numerous Republicans have expressed opposition to Jackson’s nomination, but Taylor Greene has pushed her criticism further, even calling Republican senators who support Jackson “pro-pedophile.” The Georgia congresswoman referred to past cases overseen by Jackson in a Twitter thread where she suggested sentences for sex offenders were too light.

“There are MANY more qualified black women judges, that actually can define what a woman is, but Biden chose the one that protects evil child predators,” she tweeted on Monday, specifically calling out Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). All the senators have broken with the majority of Republicans and supported Jackson.

2. Voting for #KJB is support for this disgusting decision from the bench. This is repulsive @MittRomney pic.twitter.com/wYJ2xViESX — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 5, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com