Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) dismissed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell‘s “Case closed” declaration about Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation with a smiling “No, I don’t think so. I don’t think so.”

On Tuesday, Pelosi took questions at Cornell University Institute of Politics & Global Affairs’ “Inside Congress” event, and brought up McConnell’s then-forthcoming speech, the punch line of which had been telegraphed in advance.

“Today… on the floor of the Senate, Senator McConnell is reported to be saying ‘Doesn’t matter to hear from Mueller, case closed,'” Pelosi said, then added for emphasis “Case. Closed.”

“No, I don’t think so,” she said with a smile. “I don’t think so. But it’s that same mentality that is just not about doing the right, getting results for the American people, but it’s who he is.:

“I know this is a non-partisan setting, but just as a matter of observation, that’s just not a fact,” Pelosi added. “The case is not closed.”

Although Trump Attorney General William Barr has done his level best to close the loop on Mueller’s investigation by defending Trump on the ten episodes of obstruction in Mueller’s report and declaring him exonerated, Pelosi controls the gavel in the House, and she and the Democrats are intent on hearing testimony from Robert Mueller himself.

Watch the clip above, via Fox.

