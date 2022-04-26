The prospect of former President Donald Trump returning to Twitter has GOP Congressional and campaign aides in something of a panic, telling Politico they hope he “stays the hell away from” the social media platform.

Trump was banned from Twitter following the January 6th insurrection, but there has been heavy speculation that billionaire Elon Musk could reinstate Trump’s privileges once he assumes control of the company.

The news of Musk’s purchase sent Politico Playbook authors Rachel Bade and Eugene Daniels to the phones to find out what Republicans think of Trump’s return, and they report the vibe is rather fearful:

On Monday night, in a series of calls and texts with several top GOP insiders, every single one of them told us that they hoped the former president stays the hell away from Twitter, lest he sink their chances at flipping the House and Senate. Some of his allies even think that a return to his old Twitter habits could damage his own brand ahead of a possible third presidential bid in 2024. “If I’m a Democrat, I’d pray that Elon Musk puts Trump right back on Twitter,” said one House GOP leadership aide, who asked not to be named to speak candidly. “I don’t think it costs Republicans the House, but it certainly will elevate Trump’s opinions — and is going to put Republican candidates and members back having to answer for that.” The person added: “It’s enough to create headaches — and it’s enough to probably cost us a couple seats.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked Monday about the prospect of Trump’s return, but would only comment generally on concerns over social media.

“We’ve long talked about and the president has long talked about his concerns about the power of social media platforms, including Twitter, to spread misinformation, disinformation, the need for these platforms to be held accountable,” Psaki told reporters.

