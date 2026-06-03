Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back After Trump Threatens Late-Night Hosts Again

Jimmy Kimmel fired back at President Donald Trump on Tuesday night after the president boasted he had already “taken out” former Late Show host Stephen Colbert and warned was coming for the others.

During a Truth Social posting spree on Monday evening Trump gleefully celebrated political victories over opponents, crediting himself for having “taken out” critics in Republican primaries and referenced the cancellation of “REALLY DUMB” Colbert.

The president taunted that there were “three more limping Late Night Talk Show Hosts” left “to go” as he touted a “38-0” score for himself in dislodging critics.

Kimmel, who frequently trashes Trump in his monologues while being a frequent target of the president’s ire, assumed himself to be one of those left on the hit list.

“Last night, Repost Malone fired off 47 posts in 31 minutes, including another threat against late-night television,” Kimmel joked in his monologue on Tuesday night.

Flashing the post on-screen, he continued: “Limping late-night talk show hosts? I’m not sure I’d be calling us limping when you got cankles like this, honey.”

The host then displayed a widely circulated photograph showing Trump with visibly swollen ankles, an image that has drawn renewed attention in recent months amid scrutiny of the president’s health.

“Look at that,” Kimmel said as the image appeared on screen. “It’s like they put a shoe on a balloon animal made out of sausage links.”

Kimmel rounded on Trump’s troubled Freedom 250 Concert: “Shouldn’t the president of the United States have more important things to focus on? Like finding a replacement for Milli Vanilli at his Coachella From Hella on July 4th?”

Watch above via ABC.

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