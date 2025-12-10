SHOCK VIDEO: Heart-Stopping Clip Shows Plane Crash Landing on Car Driving on Florida Highway

“And boom… front tire just goes right onto the car that’s right in front of us. It was so scary.” Jaw-dropping video of the I95 Plane Crash– @MeghanMoriarty_ talks with the videographer at 4 on @wesh. pic.twitter.com/LuxVoXSNs4 — Mike Hanson (@MikeWESH_2) December 9, 2025

Shocking viral video shows the moment on Monday that a plane made an emergency landing on a Florida highway — landing on a car — after the pilot reported engine trouble.

Jim Coffey and his son Peter Coffey were traveling along I-95 at about 5:45 p.m. and recorded the small multi-engine Beechcraft 55 flying overhead before dropping on a Toyota Camry in front of them.

The impact crushed the sedan against the median and scattered wreckage across the southbound lanes, forcing troopers to seal off the interstate as emergency crews arrived.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the Camry’s driver, “a 57-year-old woman,” was taken to Viera Hospital with “minor injuries.” The pilot and their 27-year-old passenger “walked away unhurt” and declined transport to the hospital.

Recounting the moment to Spectrum News 13, Peter Coffey said: “I noticed it was there, because there’s a plane right there, I was like, ‘Hopefully it lands to the side.’ I thought it might maybe aim around and not hit the car, but bam, the wheel just smacked right dab on the back of the car.”

“Fortunately, the car didn’t roll, it kind of mashed and went to the side,” Jim Coffey said.

Officials have yet to clarify what issue triggered the sudden descent, which is now subject to an FAA investigation

