Trump Basks When Rally Fans Start Screaming ‘You Saved Us!’ — ‘I Love You President Trump!’

President Donald Trump stopped to bask when fans at his rally began screaming things like “You saved us!” and “I love you President Trump!”

Trump has been fighting a battle over “affordability” since the Election Day bloodbath, insisting concerns over prices are a “con job,” and repeatedly claiming he’s already solved the issue. After a raft of new polls showed Trump getting clobbered on the economy, he decided to take to the road to spread his message.

His first stop was beautiful Mount Airy Casino Resort on Tuesday night, where he spoke for over 90 minutes to a raucous crowd. The president began the speech by wishing the crowd a “Merry Christmas” before launching into a riff on how he saved the phrase and the country.

But Trump stopped in his tracks to show his appreciation when a woman screamed, “You saved us!” and then others got in on the act, hoping for a sunbeam of recognition from the object of their affection:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: But let me begin by wishing each and every one of you a very Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, all of that stuff. Remember when I started in 2015, I made my first speech, and I said, We’re gonna bring back Christmas. Remember, they wanted to, the radical left wanted to get word of the, they wanted to get rid of the word Christmas. I said, I don’t think that’s gonna work out. And we did it, and now everybody’s saying, Merry Christmas again. But just over one year ago today, with your help, we saved America. That’s what happened. We saved in the most important election victory possibly in the history of our country. Our country was going down. We were a country that was being scoffed at, laughed at all over the world. WOMAN TRUMP FAN IN CROWD: And you saved us! PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We won all seven. Thank you, darling! She said, “And you saved us!”. Who are you? Stand up, please. Who said that? (SHOUTING AND MURMURING). WOMAN TRUMP FAN IN CROWD: Mr. Trump I Love You! PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I love her. Only in Pennsylvania can this happen. I know this state. MALE TRUMP FAN IN CROWD: YOU SAVED US! PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: By the way, last election.

Watch above via The White House.