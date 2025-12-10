Democratic Congressman Hank Johnson Calls America ‘The Great Satan’ in Wild Rant

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) took a page out of the authoritarian, theocratic Iranian regime’s playbook over the weekend, deeming the country he serves “The Great Satan” during a rant on The Dean Obeidallah Show.

Johnson offered his evaluation of his country after host Dean Obeidallah submitted that President Donald Trump’s strikes on alleged drug runners in the Western Hemisphere were “defining us as some kind of-, like a Putin-esque type of nation.”

“Yeah, we are the world’s No. 1 bully, and we’re using our immense, unrivaled power to rule over those who have less power. And we’re doing it with impunity,” declared Johnson. “And this sends a shocking message to the world that America is indeed the-, what did they used to call? The great hand of Satan, or something like that? I mean, America under the Trump regime is demonstrating that that moniker was entirely accurate. The Great Satan, that’s what we have become in this country when we can start killing people with impunity. It’s really shocking to the conscience, and it’s an affront to our basic humanity. No longer can Americans say that we are exceptional.”

The term “Great Satan” originated during Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, during which 66 Americans were taken hostage by the regime still in control of the country today. Today, Iran is widely considered the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, and over the last 46 years, the regime has targeted and murdered hundreds of American soldiers and civilians.

