Sinema Brutally Mocked For Progressive Tweets From 2010s: ‘I Hope You Can One Day Be a Senator’

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) has come under fire in recent weeks for her opposition to the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending bill and infrastructure package.

With Democrats holding 50 Senate seats, both Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) have effectively blocked the spending bill’s passage. Manchin said Thursday the price should be cut to $1.5 trillion at the highest, but Sinema has yet to reveal her cut-off point.

So, as Sinema continues to take heat from several Democrats and progressive for standing in the way of President Joe Biden‘s agenda, when Twitter users discovered progressive tweets from Sinema in the mid-2010s, the mockery was fierce.

The tweets in question ranged from proposing reconciliation as a way of passing health reform, raising taxes on the rich, blasting corporate influence in Congress, and working in a bipartisan manner to form a budget.

This is a great idea! I hope you can one day be a Senator and do something about this. https://t.co/tjhsr2PMfo — Cam (@cameron_kasky) September 30, 2021

This tweet has not aged well. https://t.co/rthIAxl5kr — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) September 30, 2021

Wow she should run for the Senate https://t.co/JfTbjJdpAb — Mark Gongloff (@markgongloff) September 30, 2021

Remember when maintaining a facade used to be easy? https://t.co/9gEOTs7vBO — Mike Schuster (@mcs212) September 30, 2021

in the 7 years since you tweeted this, the minimum wage has lost 11% of its value. Why did you vote against raising the min wage today? — Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) March 5, 2021

(As Dan Price noted, despite Sinema vocalizing her support for raising the federal minimum wage in 2014, in March of this year, she voted against a $15/hr minimum wage).

Brian Tyler Cohen, a progressive YouTube news host, claimed on Twitter that Sinema began deleting some of her old tweets as they resurfaced.

“There’s nothing more telling than Kyrsten Sinema desperately deleting any tweets that signal support for making the rich pay their fair share,” he wrote.

This old Kyrsten Sinema tweet says it is "no longer available" after people found it and started replying to it. (h/t @kenklippenstein) pic.twitter.com/GAE3YPac8f — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) September 30, 2021

You forgot to delete this one, @kyrstensinema. https://t.co/T5o8ub8Xu5 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 30, 2021

There's nothing more telling than Kyrsten Sinema desperately deleting any tweets that signal support for making the rich pay their fair share. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 30, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com