Kyrsten Sinema Draws Heat From Liberals for Voting Nay on $15 Minimum Wage With a Flippant Thumbs-Down: ‘All a Game’

By Leia IdlibyMar 5th, 2021, 3:49 pm

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) voted against including a $15-an-hour minimum wage hike to the $1.9 billion Covid-19 relief bill — drawing heat for giving the proposal a flippant thumbs-down.

Sinema also reportedly brought cake to the Senate floor when she voted against Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) proposal on Friday– prompting many to compare her to Marie Antoinette.

A spokesperson later claimed Sinema brought the cake for Senate staffers, as they had been working all night.

Following Sinema’s vote, MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan posted a 2014 tweet from the senator, in which she urges her followers to “Tell Congress to #RaiseTheWage!”

“A full-time minimum-wage earner makes less than $16k a year,” read Sinema’s tweet. “This one’s a no-brainer.”

The symbolic nature of Sinema’s cake, her change of heart regarding a minimum wage increase, and her thumbs-down vote, sparked outrage on Twitter, many calling out the senator for being insensitive towards minimum wage workers.

