Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) voted against including a $15-an-hour minimum wage hike to the $1.9 billion Covid-19 relief bill — drawing heat for giving the proposal a flippant thumbs-down.

Sinema also reportedly brought cake to the Senate floor when she voted against Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) proposal on Friday– prompting many to compare her to Marie Antoinette.

A spokesperson later claimed Sinema brought the cake for Senate staffers, as they had been working all night.

Following Sinema’s vote, MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan posted a 2014 tweet from the senator, in which she urges her followers to “Tell Congress to #RaiseTheWage!”

“A full-time minimum-wage earner makes less than $16k a year,” read Sinema’s tweet. “This one’s a no-brainer.”

The symbolic nature of Sinema’s cake, her change of heart regarding a minimum wage increase, and her thumbs-down vote, sparked outrage on Twitter, many calling out the senator for being insensitive towards minimum wage workers.

Whatever one thinks about the $15 min wage being added to this bill, trying to figure out the wisdom of this from a Dem senator. https://t.co/xrXk5DgLjE — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) March 5, 2021

Too many politicians think this is all a game. https://t.co/eiYAM5rvUx — Tracey (@traceylross) March 5, 2021

She’s decided she’s going to be a media darling as Marie Antoinette of the establishment. Dress in a super fun way, do performatively hip thumbs downs as she votes to kill higher wages & now rub it in with symbolic cake we can all eat instead of higher salaries. #CorporateTool https://t.co/IvbzF7NfOj — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 5, 2021

By doing this & bringing in cake to rub it in as the corporate Marie Antoinette, @KrystenSinema is basically telling working Americans to fuck off on behalf of of her corporate donors. I assure you that feeling is mutual. No one should ever donate a dollar to her or vote for her! https://t.co/A7Ljv3X3au — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 5, 2021

I’m sure this won’t come back haunt the Democrats. pic.twitter.com/xmtNk3cwih — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) March 5, 2021

Between this, carrying a chocolate cake into the Senate today, and posting on Facebook about going to Bora Bora, my senator is having herself a day https://t.co/xeJ3Yxvdzv — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) March 5, 2021

There’s kind of a Marie Antoinette thing going there… — David Wilson Brown (@davidwbrown) March 5, 2021

Awww it’s so cute how @SenatorSinema just told minimum wage workers to eat shit. Adorbs!! @kyrstensinema https://t.co/kuNZ6mCsm7 — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) March 5, 2021

US facing growing historic income inequality crisis, worse since just before the Great Depression. Yet @kyrstensinema does this: https://t.co/dWGRsKKiqe — Andrea Chalupa 🇺🇲 (@AndreaChalupa) March 5, 2021

Arizona’s late Senator John McCain gave a thumb’s down on repealing the Affordable Care Act in 2017. Today Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema gave a thumb’s down on a federal minimum wage of $15 an hr. Hey AZ, I know I don’t have much room to talk but why is your Senator like this? https://t.co/DD3I0NsMJV — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 5, 2021

Senator Sinema having fun voting against a meager minimum wage hike that would benefit workers, businesses and the economy. pic.twitter.com/AbZCiFPFaF — Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) March 5, 2021

I am insane and zoomed in on another picture of her carrying and in the spirit of Edward R. Murrow-level journalism I’m humbled to announce in a parody of white feminism Krysten Sinema [sic] voted against a $15 living wage while carrying a giant Lululemon bag. pic.twitter.com/BCHVCbpvR2 — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) March 5, 2021

This is a real video of an actual senator (Kyrsten Sinema) voting no on a $15 minimum wage pic.twitter.com/ATAqcWmTqs — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 5, 2021

This is as ugly and self-destructive as Ted Cruz fucking off to Cancun as Texans froze. I’ll never stop being amazed at how power makes people stupid. https://t.co/LJ6csLw7xr — Jon Schwarz (@schwarz) March 5, 2021

