Steve Bannon Says Trump’s Family Separation Policy is ‘Inhuman’

A new political documentary, titled The Brink, details Steve Bannon’s career path after he mostly disappeared from the media’s radar when he was fired from the Trump administration in 2017.

According to USA Today, the film premieres at Sundance Film Festival and follows Bannon along for candid moments of his daily life. It also details his political advocacy work during the 2018 midterms and his trips to Europe, where he went to help elect far-right leaders to spread the “united populist agenda” he incorporated in the White House.

In one segment of the documentary, Bannon bad-mouths his time working for the administration, saying, “There’s no glamour to the job. I hated every second I was there.”

“The West Wing has bad karma to it,” he added. “They say, ‘Because you were doing bad stuff!’ But I was doing the Lord’s work.”

Despite Donald Trump repeatedly attacking him last year — due to excerpts from Michael Wolf’s book that detailed times Bannon mocked the president while working for him — the former administration official doesn’t knock his old boss in the film.

“Donald Trump is a historical figure and a transformative president,” Bannon said. “Donald Trump will be in your personal life 30 years from now, whether you like it or not.”

However, he did attack Trump’s family separation border policy as “inhuman.”

“A child can’t be taken from a parent’s arms,” he said of controversial policy, which was put in place to discourage South and Central American migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com