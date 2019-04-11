Terry McAuliffe Baffles Twitter With Animal Meme of Trump: ‘He’s Running?’

The Twitterverse has so many questions about the meme Terry McAuliffe posted about himself and President Donald Trump.

There’s been talk recently about whether the former Virginia governor is going to enter the 2020 presidential race, and on Thursday, McAuliffe raised eyebrows by posting this meme of a crab mounted on a gator.

This image might have something to do with the speech McAuliffe recently gave where he said he can “sure as hell” wrestle with Trump, after he wrestled with an alligator once for a political contribution. Still, between the open questions of 2020 and the fact that McAuliffe’s picture leaves much to imagination, the online speculation game was in full effect:

I’ve stared at this for a minute now and I have no earthly clue what point McAuliffe’s going for https://t.co/H0ImIpB0gg — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 11, 2019

I’m confused, is McAuliffe the crab in this picture? https://t.co/YzcJC1Rpqv — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) April 11, 2019

is 2020 over yet https://t.co/YKLuXqcohe — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) April 11, 2019

my excitement for the lion king remake is diminishing https://t.co/rg57nScKEY — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 11, 2019

I asked the biggest McAuliffe fan I know about this crab-rides-gator meme:

“Listen, he can do no wrong, but I’m a little confused.” https://t.co/k8pikhpK3x — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) April 11, 2019

2020 is going to be lit https://t.co/ajBx8RHShQ — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) April 11, 2019

