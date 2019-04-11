comScore

Terry McAuliffe Baffles Twitter With Animal Meme of Trump: ‘He’s Running?’

By Ken MeyerApr 11th, 2019, 11:22 am

The Twitterverse has so many questions about the meme Terry McAuliffe posted about himself and President Donald Trump.

There’s been talk recently about whether the former Virginia governor is going to enter the 2020 presidential race, and on Thursday, McAuliffe raised eyebrows by posting this meme of a crab mounted on a gator.

This image might have something to do with the speech McAuliffe recently gave where he said he can “sure as hell” wrestle with Trump, after he wrestled with an alligator once for a political contribution. Still, between the open questions of 2020 and the fact that McAuliffe’s picture leaves much to imagination, the online speculation game was in full effect:

