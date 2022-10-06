‘THANKS, DARK BRANDON!’ Twitter High On Life After Biden Pardons Federal Marijuana Possession Offenders

President Joe Biden pardons marijuana possession nationwide

Samuel Corum, Getty Images

Twitter was on a high on Thursday as President Joe Biden announced he pardoned those who were convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana.

The pardons are for those who were charged on the federal level and in the District of Columbia.

In a statement, Biden said:

I am announcing a pardon of all prior Federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana. I have directed the Attorney General to develop an administrative process for the issuance of certificates of pardon to eligible individuals. There are thousands of people who have prior Federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result. My action will help relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions.

Twitter users cheered the move:

While most responses were overwhelmingly positive, there was blunt criticism of the announcement:

And then there was the joking around while not taking a side:


 

