‘THANKS, DARK BRANDON!’ Twitter High On Life After Biden Pardons Federal Marijuana Possession Offenders

Twitter was on a high on Thursday as President Joe Biden announced he pardoned those who were convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana.

The pardons are for those who were charged on the federal level and in the District of Columbia.

In a statement, Biden said:

I am announcing a pardon of all prior Federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana. I have directed the Attorney General to develop an administrative process for the issuance of certificates of pardon to eligible individuals. There are thousands of people who have prior Federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result. My action will help relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions.

Twitter users cheered the move:

This is an important step forward. Outdated and prejudicial laws criminalizing marijuana usage harm our communities and I’m glad to see the Administration taking action toward a more fair justice system. https://t.co/LMcyffAR2J — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) October 6, 2022

Not sure how this plays politically (my guess 0 impact on midterms), but Biden’s marijuana move is right thing to do. The biggest thing isn’t the pardon—there aren’t that many fed possession charges—but first step to reclassification. Obama should’ve done it over a decade ago. https://t.co/4MXVuEYDm2 — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) October 6, 2022

To give credit where it’s due, if Biden actually removes marijuana from the federal schedule of drugs and pardons marijuana possession cases, that’s a significant step in the right direction. — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) October 6, 2022

Biden Pardons People Convicted of Marijuana Possession Under Federal Law – The New York Times HELLO!!! https://t.co/3wNrWllc4q — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) October 6, 2022

President Biden – architect of the 1994 crime bill that greatly expanded mass incarceration in the United States – is signaling a modest step in the opposite direction. Today he announced a blanket pardon for simple federal and DC marijuana possession.https://t.co/MXRT9GTHAy — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 6, 2022

If President Biden can pardon all federal possession of marijuana convictions, every single Governor should do the same for state convictions. This is long overdue — Isaac G. Bryan (@ib2_real) October 6, 2022

I applaud President Biden’s decision to pardon all federal marijuana possession convictions. It’s time for Ron DeSantis to do the same. If he won’t, @CharlieCrist will. — Lauren Book (@LeaderBookFL) October 6, 2022

President Biden just announced that he is going to war against the War on Drugs by directly attacking marijuana prohibition with a mass pardon of all criminal convictions for posession. THANKS, DARK BRANDON! — Grant Stern is boosted! (@grantstern) October 6, 2022

I stand with @POTUS and his efforts to decriminalize small marijuana offenses. When governor of #Tennessee, I plan to fully legalize marijuana. Small offenses target our Black and Brown communities more than any other racial groups. https://t.co/yUnkiQDtsY — Jason B. Martin, MD (@jasonbmartin) October 6, 2022

Yes @POTUS! “I am announcing a pardon of all prior Federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana.“ -Biden No one should continue to face hurdles to achieve their dreams because of a simple possession charge. — Kerry Donovan (@KerryDonovanCO) October 6, 2022

I applaud President Biden for this historic pardon and allowing people to pursue their futures without the burden of a criminal conviction. — Suzanne Bonamici (@RepBonamici) October 6, 2022

actually crying imagining people walking out of prison bc of the pardons (i still hate Joe Biden, he’ll never atone for 1994) but I hope this is the start of so many more people coming home — pheli (@opheligarcia) October 6, 2022

Here is President Biden’s pardon: “I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., do hereby grant a full, complete, and unconditional pardon to all current United States citizens and lawful permanent residents who committed the offense of simple possession of marijuana.” 💙💙💙 — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 6, 2022

Marijuana should be legal, but in the face of Congressional inaction, Pres. Biden’s decision to pardon individuals convicted for simple possession and to review how the drug is scheduled is a good step forward. It’s also long overdue. — Daniel Schuman (@danielschuman) October 6, 2022

No one should be incarcerated for the simple possession of marijuana.

@POTUS’s decision to pardon thousands of individuals with federal convictions is a step in the right direction for meaningful criminal justice reform. — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) October 6, 2022

Brilliant and well done @POTUS. This is a huge and important step. Frankly, it’s extraordinary.#Leadership https://t.co/a4IG8jWeYq — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) October 6, 2022

While most responses were overwhelmingly positive, there was blunt criticism of the announcement:

In the midst of a crime wave and on the brink of a recession, Joe Biden is giving blanket pardons to drug offenders—many of whom pled down from more serious charges. This is a desperate attempt to distract from failed leadership. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) October 6, 2022

not gonna hold out hope on this one — 🦄unicorn communist🌈 (@vodkabooty) October 6, 2022

Biden is going to pardon those with simple marihuana possession convictions. Ok, but it’s a misconception that feds are actively charging lots of possession cases. “There are currently no Americans serving prison time solely on federal simple marijuana possession charges.” -CNN — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) October 6, 2022

And then there was the joking around while not taking a side:

“Dave’s not here man.” – Every jail now. https://t.co/p4fUrV0Z2E — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 6, 2022

Prior Weed Convictions Go Up In Smoke Biden Gives the Green Light for Pardons Biden Smokes the Competition in Midterms They Go Low, We Go Higher Biden Passes the Blunt To State Courts I’m sorry https://t.co/dIEjfXo7eW — Sarah Solomon (@sarahsolfails) October 6, 2022

Biden’s Pardons Were a Joint Effort — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) October 6, 2022





