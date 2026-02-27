TikToker Hires Fake Tom Cruise to Come To His House – And It Gets Awkward Fast

This dude hired a Tom Cruise impersonator for just himself.😂 It had to be the longest hour of the impersonator’s life. pic.twitter.com/p0NT03XOOW — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) February 27, 2026

TikToker Chase Hofer has gone viral for paying a Tom Cruise impersonator to perform inside his own home for an audience of exactly one, an interaction that gets painfully but hilariously awkward.

The two-minute clip, which has amassed nearly 5.6 million views on TikTok since it was uploaded on Thursday, begins with Hofer welcoming the lookalike through his front door, with the impersonator already deep in character.

Fake Cruise strides inside and soon stands in the middle of the living room to deliver one of the actor’s most famous lines from the 1996 film Jerry Maguire: “Show me the money!” Hofer promptly hands over his fee for the booking and invites the impersonator to run through his “Greatest Hits.”

What follows is a rapid-fire medley of Cruise moments, including a recreation of the actor’s infamous 2005 appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show, complete with couch-jumping exuberance.

The performance continues with the impersonator remaining firmly in Cruise mode as he reenacts scenes and catchphrases. But the energy shifts midway through the booking as the impersonator appears to either run dry on material or fear he’s been lured out by a serial killer.

“How much more time do we have?” the impersonator asks, breaking the flow. Hofer replies that there are still 35–40 minutes left. An awkward pause follows, the impersonator laughing before falling silent.

The tension doesn’t last long, with the next cut, the pair are sat together watching a scene from the 2003 film The Last Samurai, bonding over Cruise’s old hairstyle.

Hofer’s profile shows this is not his first surreal hire. He has previously booked a mall Santa and an Austin Powers impersonator for similar one-on-one encounters.

His followers, however, are ready for him to take it to the next level, with the top Cruise video comment, liked more than 79,000 times, urging him to “hire multiple impersonators at the same time and make them interact.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!