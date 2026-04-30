Chris Hayes Laughs at Trump Polling Lower Than Jimmy Carter: ‘The Guy Who Oversaw Stagflation!’

MS NOW host Chris Hayes laughed over President Donald Trump’s shockingly low polling on inflation, noting that his numbers were so bad they fell below former President Jimmy Carter’s approval on the issue.

Hayes discussed the new numbers from pollster G. Elliot Morris on Thursday’s edition of All In, gleefully showing viewers how the president’s approval had plummeted over the past year on every key issue. Hayes noted one key area where Trump had sunk so low that his numbers dropped below the display of the chart.

“They all go in the same direction. They all go down. But the one that’s the lowest, the one all the way at the bottom of your TV screen, the green line that is Donald Trump’s approval on inflation and the cost of living,” he said. “And as you can see, Trump is just almost incomprehensibly unpopular when it comes to prices. Literally off the chart. He is so underwater, in fact, that he is off the chart. In fact, that chart doesn’t go low enough to show his massive -40 approval on the issue.”

The host claimed that according to one analysis, Trump’s numbers on inflation were so poor that they trailed Carter’s approval on the subject, the president whose tenure saw a massive economic recession.

“Donald Trump is currently less popular on inflation than that man on your screen, Jimmy Carter,” said Hayes. “Carter, the guy who oversaw stagflation, the guy who was president during the ’79 energy crisis, the guy with the sweaters and the malaise speech. I mean, just ask any voter at the gas pump.”

Trump has long railed against Carter’s presidency, claiming last year that Carter “died happy” because former President Joe Biden replaced him as the “worst president.”

Drudge Report dually compared Trump to Carter last week, running a side-by-side photo of the two with the headlines, “TRUMP APPROVAL: 32%” and “MATCHING CARTER LOWS.”

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten reported on similar polls on Wednesday, shocking CNN anchor John Berman with a “staggering” negative 49-point net approval on inflation.

“So Trump is lower now on inflation than Joe Biden ever was, according to Ipsos,” said Enten. “And I will note that the inflation rate right now is only about a third as it was back in June of 2022. Yet Trump’s numbers are significantly worse than Biden’s ever were.”

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