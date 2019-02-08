Trump Lashes Out: ‘Fake News Media’ Refuses to Call Russia Probe a ‘GIANT AND ILLEGAL HOAX’

President Donald Trump back on Twitter again and blasting the “fake news media” for supposedly failing to report that the investigation into his 2016 campaign is a “GIANT AND ILLEGAL HOAX” with no evidence of Russian collusion.

The president started his Friday by parroting Fox News’ Gregg Jarrett for saying that Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr hasn’t found evidence yet to prove the Trump-Russia collusion theory.

Not only did Senator Burr’s Committee find No Collusion by the Trump Campaign and Russia, it’s important because they interviewed 200 witnesses and 300,000 pages of documents, & the Committee has direct access to intelligence information that’s Classified. @GreggJarrett — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2019

Interestingly, this doesn’t touch on how Burr indicated that there are still a number of open questions, even if his upcoming report will primarily focus on the Obama administration’s response to Russian election-meddling.

Next up, Trump cited a piece from The Hill opinion writer John Solomon, who seems to be is accusing House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) of hypocrisy for meeting Fusion GPS Founder Glenn Simpson recently in Aspen.

Now we find out that Adam Schiff was spending time together in Aspen with Glenn Simpson of GPS Fusion, who wrote the fake and discredited Dossier, even though Simpson was testifying before Schiff. John Solomon of @thehill — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2019

Note: Simpson did not write the dossier.

Finally, Trump focused on his favorite enemy: the political press.

The mainstream media has refused to cover the fact that the head of the VERY important Senate Intelligence Committee, after two years of intensive study and access to Intelligence that only they could get, just stated that they have found NO COLLUSION between “Trump” & Russia…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2019

…It is all a GIANT AND ILLEGAL HOAX, developed long before the election itself, but used as an excuse by the Democrats as to why Crooked Hillary Clinton lost the Election! Someday the Fake News Media will turn honest & report that Donald J. Trump was actually a GREAT Candidate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2019

These speak for themselves really.

