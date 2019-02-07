comScore

Trump Rips Adam Schiff for ‘Personal and Financial’ Investigations: Dems are ‘Going Nuts’

by | Feb 7th, 2019, 6:39 am

US President Donald Trump winks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 2, 2019

President Donald Trump is taking issue with Rep. Adam Schiff who on Wednesday announced plans to share transcripts of House Intel Committee interviews with the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

President Trump addressed this on Wednesday during a pool spray in which Fox News John Roberts asked about Schiff’s previous announcement, calling the California Democrat (and House Intel Committee Chair) a “partisan hack.”

Over 50 transcripts being shared with Mueller’s office appears to be on the top of commander in chief’s mind in early morning tweets:

Trump has long maintained that an investigation into his personal business and family would “cross a red line” though it appears that an ongoing investigation into the Trump Organization has not led to any prescriptive measure to kill the investigation from the White House. Yet.

