Trump Social Media App Reportedly Bombing Hard, Signups Plunge By More Than 90% Since Launch

Former President Donald Trump’s social media app, TRUTH Social, has been suffering in terms of traffic as signups have plunged 93 percent since it was launched last month, according to TheWrap on Tuesday.

“This is down 93 percent from its launch week, when it saw 872,000 installs during the week of Feb. 21,” Sensor Tower mobile insights strategist Stephanie Chan told the outlet. “We estimate that Truth Social has so far reached approximately 1.2 million installs since its launch.”

According to TheWrap:

On its desktop site, Truth Social has also seen a significant decline in traffic following the launch period. Truthsocial.com spiked to 6 million visits during the week of Feb. 20 but has dropped to around 1.9 million weekly visits in recent weeks, according to Similarweb. The app store download page visits also declined from 361,000 visits during launch week to some 90,000 weekly visits last week. … Former Trump aide Jason Miller’s Twitter clone Gettr has reached some 1.9 million daily users with 6.7 million global installs, while Parler has about 11.3 million global installs, according to Sensor Tower. Trump has not joined Gettr.

Trump has yet to make additional posts since his first, which was on the day of the app’s release. The launch was subject to ridicule due to its rocky start. Currently, TRUTH Social can only be downloaded on the Apple App Store. It will also be available on the Google Play Store, according to the social media app’s website, though no date is given for its debut on that platform.

