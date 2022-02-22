Seth Meyers Torches Trump for Botched Launch of Social Media Site TRUTH: ‘This Thing is a Clusterf*ck’

Seth Meyers torched former President Donald Trump for botching the launch of his social media platform TRUTH Social.

When users tried to sign up for Trump’s social media platform, which launched Monday, some were met with a red error warning that read, “Something went wrong. Please try again.”

“Though by the time you find yourself signing up for a Donald Trump social media site, something already went wrong,” Meyers joked. “But I’m guessing they’ll try again. If you were first in line to sign up for Truth Social, you’ve probably got some free time on your hands.”

The host went on to highlight how vague the error message is on Trump’s platform, noting that users aren’t even told what the problem is.

“Usually you get an error code or something, but Trump’s site just gives you a shrug emoji that says, ‘What were you expecting? This thing’s a clusterfuck,'” he cracked.

Trump decided to launch his own social media platform after getting permanently suspended from Twitter last year — the company citing potential “risk of further incitement of violence” following the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

The former president went on to hire Devin Nunes as CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group — a position he got after stepping down from the House of Representatives.

“Remember him?” Meyers asked. “The guy who always looks like the valet who forgot where your car was? Or what cars even were?”

Meyers later played a clip of Nunes telling Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that he expects TRUTH Social to be fully operational by the end of March.

“By the end of March?” Meyers questioned. “This is the digital age. Everything is measured in nanoseconds and you’re moving at the speed of Civil War letters home.”

Watch above, via NBC.

