Trump’s Former Pastor Calls Out President’s Bible Study ‘Hypocrisy’: Never Entered the Church, ‘Not One Time’

President Donald Trump‘s former pastor seems skeptical of his public affection for bible study in recent years, calling it out as inauthentic.

After the President lauded a Fox & Friends segment he saw about the option of ‘Bible Literacy classes’ being introduced to state schools, Pastor David Lewicki slammed his former churchgoer’s “hypocrisy” on Twitter earlier this week and said Trump never attended bible study.

“I was @realDonaldTrump’s pastor for 5 years @MarbleChurch. I assure you, he had the ‘option’ to come to Bible study. He never ‘opted’ in. Nor did he ever actually enter the church doors. Not one time,” tweeted Lewicki, then quoting Edmund Burke on hypocrisy and failed promises.

"Hypocrisy can afford to be magnificent in its promises, for never intending to go beyond promise, it costs nothing." -Edmund Burke — David Lewicki (@dlewicki) January 29, 2019

The President had tweeted Monday in support of Indiana Senator Dennis Kruse‘s “Education Matters” bill, which would give public schools the option of teaching bible study. Lewicki, who was a pastor at New York City’s Presbyterian Marble Collegiate College back when Trump was there, is among Trump’s critics who see his support of Bible study as insincere.

“He was not an active and visible member of the church, no,” Lewicki, who is now a pastor in Georgia, told the Huffington Post.

This isn’t the first time a member of Marble denied to the public that Trump was an active churchgoer. In 2015, after Trump name-dropped Marble as his longtime place of worship, the church told CNN in a statement that he was not an active member.

Donald Trump has had a longstanding history with Marble Collegiate Church, where his parents were for years active members and one of his children were baptized. However, as he indicates, he is a Presbyterian, and is not an active member of Marble,” said the statement.

Trump is also known to have married his first wife Ivana at Marble in the ’70s, under Rev. Norman Vincent Peale.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com